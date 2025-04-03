Several traders at Kantamanto in the Greater Accra region are unhappy with their union leaders and have demanded that they step down

The traders accused their union leaders of mismanaging public donations and making decisions without consulting

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The traders at Kantamanto market in the Greater Accra region have protested against their leaders and demanded the immediate resignation of all 13 people.

They alleged that their leaders were mismanaging public donations and monopolising decision-making.

Kantamanto traders demand the resignation of all their union leaders.

In a video on X, the traders said their union leaders and a foundation that came to help them after the Kantamanto market caught fire are doing things they do not support.

“In the market, we belong to unions. We have 13 leaders, but they have all disappointed us. Even before the market got burnt, they didn’t consult us on any action they took. From today, we do not want those people to call themselves leaders of the Kantamanto market again.”

“After the market got burnt, the leaders brought some people from OR Foundation here and said they would help us rebuild the place. However, we realised the people have an agenda to take the market from us. We will not allow that,” one man who spoke to the media alleged.

Another trader in the market said he wondered why only 13 leaders make decisions for the thousands of traders in the market without any consultation.

“In this market we have over 20,000 traders. I don’t see how just 13 people can decide for the market. We are pleading with OR Foundation to channel any help they have to other markets that have burnt in recent times.”

Kantamanto traders want their leaders to step down immediately.

Another indicated that the OR Foundation only gave the traders GHC2,500 to help rebuild. However, not everyone got some.

“As for Kantamanto we are done rebuilding the market and it is looking nice. We will not agree with the OR Foundation to take the market from us. They only gave us GHC2,500.”

Netizens react to alleged corruption at Kantamanto

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X.

