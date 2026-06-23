Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has praised the party’s decision to rename its national headquarters in Accra after its late founder, Jerry John Rawlings

The headquarters, now called the “Jerry John Rawlings House,” was renamed on June 22, 2026, coinciding with what would have been Rawlings’ 79th birthday

Anyidoho described the move as a symbolic gesture that strengthens party unity and reflects the legacy of both Rawlings and former President John Evans Atta-Mills

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has praised the party’s leadership for renaming its national headquarters in honour of its late founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

The party’s main office in Adabraka, Accra, has officially been designated as the “Jerry John Rawlings House.”

Koku Anyidoho reacts to the NDC's renaming of its headquarters after for former President Jerry John Rawlings. Photo credit: Koku Anyidoho & Jerry John Rawlings/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The renaming took place on June 22, 2026, coinciding with what would have been the late former President’s 79th birthday.

Reacting on social media, Koku Anyidoho described the decision as a meaningful gesture that reflects the party’s historical and ideological roots.

He noted that the headquarters itself was constructed under the leadership of another late NDC figure, former President John Evans Atta-Mills.

In a post on his X account, he framed the development as a form of “spiritual reciprocity” between the two late statesmen.

What did Koku Anyidoho say?

Koku Anyidoho recalled that Rawlings played a key role in Atta-Mills’ political rise, which ultimately culminated in his presidency.

“The building remains one of the most significant monuments built for the Party by President John Evans Atta-Mills... I know for sure that the soul of President Atta-Mills would be smiling,” he wrote,

He suggested Rawlings had created the opportunity for Atta-Mills to serve at the highest level of government.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary commended the current NDC leadership, saying the move firmly embeds Rawlings’ legacy within the party’s identity and promotes unity.

“Ayekoo to the Leadership of the NDC for making it possible to etch the name of Jerry John Rawlings firmly on the image of the NDC,” he stated.

Koku Anyidoho also welcomed plans announced by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to name the party’s future educational institution after former President Atta-Mills, recalling his own role in initiating the party school project during his tenure.

Read the X post below:

Awutu Senya East NDC in turmoil

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a deepening rift had emerged within the Awutu Senya East NDC, pitting MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor against constituency chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare.

A constituency executive claimed the dispute stems from a rejected marriage proposal, while another faction insisted the tensions are rooted in alleged political sidelining.

The controversy further escalated with claims over a disputed 2026 World Cup ticket, deepening divisions within the constituency.

Source: YEN.com.gh