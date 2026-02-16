Koku Anyidoho Joins NPP in Thanking God After Successful Presidential Primary

Koku Anyidoho, President of The Mills Institute, was spotted at the NPP’s Thanksgiving Service following their successful presidential primary

Although he recently became Director of Communication for the Christian Council of Ghana, many NDC supporters criticised his attendance, given his past role in the ruling party

The event, held at UPSA, brought together key NPP figures including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President Nana Akufo-Addo

The President of The Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, was spotted at the Thanksgiving Service of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the event was organized for the NPP to thank God following their successful presidential primary held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Koku Anyidoho joins the NPP in thanking God after their successful presidential primary, which saw Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging victorious. Photo credit: UGC.

The event brought together leading members of the NPP, including its newly elected flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Koku Anyidoho was recently appointed as the Director of Communication for the Christian Council of Ghana.

Although it is unclear in which capacity Koku Anyidoho attended the NPP Thanksgiving Service, many believe he was present in his role as Director of Communication for the Council.

Netizens criticise Koku for attending NPP event

Koku Anyidoho is a former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), a position he held from 2014 to 2018. He also served as Head of Communications under the Presidency of John Atta Mills from 2009 to 2012.

However, he appeared to have fallen out with the party after his unsuccessful attempt in 2018 to unseat Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was then the NDC's General Secretary.

Because of this, some netizens, many of whom are supporters of the NDC took to social media to express their views on Koku's presence at the NPP event, with others criticising him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Barak Moham Yarane said:

"You can never shame the shameless. He has roasted his shame and eaten it."

@Local Journalist also said:

"I'm wondering what he was praying about."

@Mashud Sayibu commented:

"Do you need someone to tell you he's one of them?"

@Kwame Gyamfi Kumaning also commented:

"It still baffles me why Professor Mills kept this guy so close to him."

@Amoah Mensah Justice Amoah wrote:

"Finally he is an NPP man."

@Awuni Peter Kwame also wrote;

"He is confused. Rev Dr Bawumia should make him his personal aid."

Koku Anyidoho graduates with a theological degree from the Trinity Theological Seminary Photo credit: @KokuAnyidoho Source: Twitter

Koku Anyidoho gets a theology degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian politician Samuel Koku Anyidoho had graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Ministry from Trinity Theological Seminary.

With a commitment to both politics and theology, Anyidoho draws inspiration from Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who held degrees in theology.

Among the 335 graduates at the seminary, the politician expressed his commitment to both politics and God's work, drawing parallels with Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who held degrees in theology.

