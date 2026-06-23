A deepening rift has emerged within the Awutu Senya East NDC, pitting MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor against constituency chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare

A constituency executive claimed the dispute stems from a rejected marriage proposal, while another faction insists the tensions are rooted in alleged political sidelining

The controversy has further escalated with claims over a disputed 2026 World Cup ticket, deepening divisions within the constituency

A major rift has emerged within the Awutu Senya East constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), reportedly driven by tensions between the Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, and the constituency chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare.

According to a GhanaWeb report, party insiders say the dispute has deepened in recent weeks, creating unease within the constituency leadership and raising concerns about internal cohesion.

Awutu Senya East NDC in turmoil over an alleged rift between MP Naa Koryoo and the cnstituency chairman. Photo credit: Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The controversy intensified after an NDC constituency executive, who also serves as a spokesperson for Naa Koryoo, alleged in an interview that the conflict stems from a rejected marriage proposal.

He claimed that Chairman Agyare had proposed marriage to the MP as a second wife and suggested she initially showed acceptance before later withdrawing.

The spokesperson further alleged that the chairman believed he supported the MP’s 2020 parliamentary candidacy on the understanding that marriage would follow, a claim the MP’s side has reportedly rejected as unfounded.

Chairman Agyare feels betrayed by MP

Explaining in Twi, he said the chairman felt betrayed after offering political support, while the MP maintained that any assistance given was purely for campaigning purposes and not tied to personal commitments.

However, these claims have been strongly disputed by another constituency executive, Kojo, who supports the chairman.

He dismissed the marriage allegations and instead attributed the tensions to the MP allegedly sidelining the chairman in constituency affairs.

Kojo also alleged that the MP denied the chairman certain privileges, including a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket allocation reportedly meant for him from the Presidency.

He claimed the ticket was instead given to the MP’s husband, who was later seen attending the tournament.

The allegations have deepened divisions within the constituency, with calls for calm and internal mediation growing. Neither the MP nor the chairman has publicly responded in detail to the claims.

NPP Bantama MP clashes with Chairman

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that tensions had erupted in the Bantama Constituency of the NPP after a confrontation over alleged manipulation of the party’s electoral register.

Constituency Chairman Fiifi Mensah accused MP Francis Asenso-Boakye of masterminding efforts to alter the voter album.

The allegations were referred to regional leadership for investigation, with the party yet to issue an official response.

Source: YEN.com.gh