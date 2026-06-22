The NDC has renamed its national headquarters in honour of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a bust to celebrate his enduring legacy in Ghana’s political history

The move underscores the party’s commitment to preserving Rawlings’ ideals and recognising his role in shaping the Fourth Republic

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially renamed its national headquarters in honour of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings, as part of activities commemorating his enduring legacy.

The event, held on Monday, June 22, 2026, also featured the unveiling of a bust of the late former President at the party’s premises.

Late President John Rawlings immortalised as the NDC renames its national headquarters after him. Photo credit: Jerry John Rawlings/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

It formed part of a broader series of events marking what would have been Rawlings’ 79th birthday.

Commemoration held under theme celebrating Rawlings’ legacy

Organised under the theme, “From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy,” the programme aims to reflect on the life, leadership, and contributions of the late statesman to Ghana’s political development and democratic governance.

The renaming of the headquarters is seen as a symbolic move to preserve the memory of Rawlings, widely regarded as the founder of the NDC and a central figure in shaping the Fourth Republic.

The ceremony drew senior party officials, supporters, and dignitaries, all of whom paid tribute to Rawlings’ influence on Ghana’s democratic journey and the lasting relevance of his principles within the party.

The unveiling of the bust further underscored the party’s commitment to honouring his legacy and inspiring future generations.

President John Dramani Mahama joined the commemoration and deliver an address, alongside other leading figures of the party, as part of tributes to the former military leader-turned-democrat.

Rawlings, who died in November 2020, remains one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s modern political history.

Rawlings first led the country as a military ruler before overseeing the transition to constitutional rule.

He later served as Ghana’s first President under the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2001, leaving a lasting imprint on the nation’s governance and political landscape.

The renaming of the headquarters and the installation of the bust highlight the NDC’s efforts to honour its founder while reaffirming the values and principles he championed throughout his public life.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Rawlings' children mark fifth anniversary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

Five years after his death, his family held a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp.

This was the first wreath-laying ceremony they did without their mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Source: YEN.com.gh