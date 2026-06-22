The NDC has renamed its national headquarters in honour of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a bust to celebrate his enduring legacy in Ghana’s political history

Present at the ceremony were Rawlings' four kids, who were making a rare public appearance together

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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially renamed its national headquarters in honour of its founder, Jerry John Rawlings, as part of activities commemorating his enduring legacy.

The highlight of the event was the appearance of Rawlin's four kids at the event to honour their late father.

Kimathi Rawlings, Other Siblings Make Rare Public Appearance Together to Unveil Special Monument

Source: Facebook

Joined by President John Mahama, the NDC hierarchy, the four kids; Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina, and Kimathi unveiled a bust at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Mahama reflected on Rawlings' humility, revealing that the former President had consistently declined proposals to have national monuments named after him.

He called on Ghanaians to honour Rawlings' enduring legacy by upholding the values of probity, accountability and selfless service to the nation.

Organised under the theme, “From Revolution to Fourth Republic: The Rawlings Legacy,” the programme aims to reflect on the life, leadership, and contributions of the late statesman to Ghana’s political development and democratic governance.

The renaming of the headquarters is seen as a symbolic move to preserve the memory of Rawlings, widely regarded as the founder of the NDC and a central figure in shaping the Fourth Republic.

The ceremony drew senior party officials, supporters, and dignitaries, all of whom paid tribute to Rawlings’ influence on Ghana’s democratic journey and the lasting relevance of his principles within the party.

The unveiling of the bust further underscored the party’s commitment to honouring his legacy and inspiring future generations.

Photos from the event were shared on Facebook by the presidency.

Who was Jerry John Rawlings?

Rawlings was a former military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

The former president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes on

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rawlings' widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23 after an illness.

She was 76 years old and was accorded a state funeral on November 28, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh