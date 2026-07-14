The Ghana Education Service suspended classes in all public and private schools in Yendi Municipality from midday on Monday, July 13, 2026

The closure honours the late Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, with full academic activities set to resume on Friday, July 17

The Dagbon Traditional Council announced third-day Islamic prayers for the late king at Gbewaa Palace on Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 am

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all public and private schools in the Yendi Municipality to shut down temporarily so that students and staff can take part in funeral activities marking the passing of the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari II.

A GES statement issued on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, confirmed that the suspension of academic activities began at midday on Monday, 13 July, and will remain in place through Thursday, July 16.

The GES orders schools in the Yendi Municipality to close for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II's funeral rites. Photo credit: GTV Ghana.

Source: Facebook

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the schools are expected to reopen and resume normal classes on Friday, July 17, 2026.

GES consults authorities on schools closure

The directive was reached after the GES held consultations with the Northern Regional Director of Education, the Director-General of the GES, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive and the Gbewaa Palace.

The GES said the closure was intended to honour the memory of the late king and to demonstrate respect for the cultural traditions of the Dagbon people.

Yendi Municipal Chief Executive Muniru Sogri confirmed that the government sanctioned the school closures to enable the school community to participate in the transition rites. In his own words:

"Following the demise of the King of Dagbon, the Overlord, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, a decision was taken that to mourn the death of the King, public schools and also private schools have to close down."

Meanwhile, the Dagbon Traditional Council announced that the third-day Islamic prayers for the late Yaa-Naa Abukari II will be held at the Gbewaa Palace on Thursday, July 16, beginning at 10:00 am.

Members of the public have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Bawumia mourns Yaa-Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, extended his condolences to the people of Dagbon following the death of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II.

The NPP flagbearer described the late overlord as a leader who steered Dagbon through one of its most difficult periods with wisdom and patience.

Bawumia credited Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II with reuniting divided families and healing long-standing fractures within the Dagbon Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh