Mahamudu Bawumia extended his condolences to the people of Dagbon following the death of Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II on Monday, July 13, 2026

The NPP flagbearer described the late overlord as a leader who steered Dagbon through one of its most difficult periods with wisdom and patience

Bawumia credited Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II with reuniting divided families and healing long-standing fractures within the Dagbon Kingdom

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, describing the departed overlord of Dagbon as a force for peace and healing whose influence extended far beyond the boundaries of his kingdom.

In a statement released on Monday, July 13, 2026, Dr Bawumia acknowledged that Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II had ascended to the throne at a particularly turbulent moment in Dagbon's history.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pays tribute to the late Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia & GTV Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said the late king navigated those difficulties with "ancestral wisdom and patience," ultimately guiding the kingdom toward peace, unity and prosperity.

Though characterising the reign as relatively brief, Dr Bawumia maintained that it was "greatly impactful," pointing specifically to the king's role in reconciling estranged families and closing wounds that had divided Dagbon society for years.

"He represented a blend of tradition and modernity perfectly in the way he led Dagbon," the statement read, with Dr Bawumia also crediting the late monarch with actively championing and lobbying for development projects in the region.

Bawumia speaks about relationship with Yaa Naa

Beyond the political, Dr Bawumia spoke to his own relationship with the late king, noting that the overlord's counsel had been of great personal value, both during his time as Vice-President of Ghana and throughout his campaign as the NPP's presidential candidate.

"It was always an honour to pay him homage at the ancient Gbewaa Palace and to draw from his immeasurable wisdom and guidance," he wrote.

Dr Bawumia closed by framing the loss as one felt not only by the people of Dagbon but by the entire nation, and offered prayers for those grieving.

"May Allah comfort his immediate family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, and Ghana as a whole. It is a painful affliction," he concluded.

Read Dr Bawumia's statement on Facebook below:

How Dagbon Kingdom announces its king's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the death of a Yaa Naa was never announced in plain language, as Dagbon tradition forbade saying that the King had died, with elders using sacred metaphors instead.

Royal talking drums carried the announcement of the Yaa Naa's passing to the public.

The Yaa Naa was buried quickly and in absolute secrecy inside the sacred Katini room at Gbewaa Palace, after which a regent was installed to lead the kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh