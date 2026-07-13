Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st overlord of Dagbon, has passed away some time on July 12 prompting tributes

He was enskinned in January 2019 following a landmark peace process that ended years of conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal gates

His death is expected to trigger widespread mourning across Dagbon as stakeholders reflect on his legacy of reconciliation

Tributes have been pouring in for the Ya-Naa following the reported death of the Dagbon regent, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

While the country awaits official confirmation of the death, leading voices from Dagbon land have started paying tribute to the traditional leader.

Tributes are coming in for Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II. Credit: Nana Addo Danquh Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

A source at the Naa Gbewa palace who wished to remain anonymous confirmed the passing of the regent to YEN.com.gh.

The source also noted that the regent has already been buried.

"Burial is already done according to Dagbon customs and tradition."

Former Yendi MP Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama said he devoted his reign to the progress and transformation of Dagbon in a tribute on Facebook.

About Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II

Abukari II was the 41st overlord of Dagbon. His passing marks the end of a chapter that began on 18 January 2019, when he was enskinned following a historic peace process that resolved a long-running dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal gates over the Dagbon paramountcy.

Born Bukali in Mion, Abukari II was the son of Yaa Naa Mahama II, who ruled Dagbon from 1938 until his death on 6 February 1948. His mother, Ayishetu, was a princess from Kulunkpegu, near Chaazaadaanyili in the Northern Region.

His path to the paramount throne began with his installation as chief of Kpunkpono before he later rose to occupy the Savelugu skin, one of three traditional gate skins in Dagbon whose holders are eligible to contest the Yendi throne.

The Yendi skin had remained vacant since 2002, when violent conflict between the two royal gates left the chieftaincy in crisis and disrupted traditional life across the kingdom for years. A roadmap for peace, developed through sustained mediation efforts involving the Ghanaian government and respected traditional rulers, eventually brought the two factions to an agreement. It was under that framework that the kingmakers of Dagbon selected and ordained Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II in 2019.

As overlord of Dagbon, the late king was regarded as a unifying figure who actively worked to strengthen bonds between the two royal gates. His reign saw the resumption of traditional ceremonies that had been suspended for over a decade as a direct consequence of the chieftaincy dispute, a development widely celebrated as evidence of genuine reconciliation within the kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh