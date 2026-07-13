Yaa-Naa Replacement: Kampakuya Naa Yakubu Announced as Caretaker Regent of Dagbon Kingdom
- A caretaker regent is in place to oversee the Kingdom of Dagbon following the recent death of the Yaa-Naa
- Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st overlord of Dagbon, passed away sometime on July 12, prompting tributes
- He was enskinned in January 2019 following a landmark peace process that ended years of conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal gates
Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom.
Yakubu is overseeing affairs on behalf of the Dagbon throne in accordance with Dagbon custom following the death of Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.
Mahama II passed away on July 12. No cause of death has been made public.
Videos on Facebook have shown Yakubu being ushered into the Naa Gbewa as part of the takeover.
Radio Tamale also reported on the transition to Yakubu following the Yaa Naa's death.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.