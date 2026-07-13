A caretaker regent is in place to oversee the Kingdom of Dagbon following the recent death of the Yaa-Naa

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the 41st overlord of Dagbon, passed away sometime on July 12, prompting tributes

He was enskinned in January 2019 following a landmark peace process that ended years of conflict between the Abudu and Andani royal gates

Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Yakubu is overseeing affairs on behalf of the Dagbon throne in accordance with Dagbon custom following the death of Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

Kampakuya Naa Yakubu is set to serve as the caretaker regent of the Dagbon Kingdom following the Yaa-Naa's death. Credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo/Famous Studios

Source: Facebook

Mahama II passed away on July 12. No cause of death has been made public.

Videos on Facebook have shown Yakubu being ushered into the Naa Gbewa as part of the takeover.

Radio Tamale also reported on the transition to Yakubu following the Yaa Naa's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh