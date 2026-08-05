Former MASLOC CEO Dr Stephen Amoah put his personal assets on the line over the agency's forensic audit report

The Nhyiaeso MP challenged critics to disprove the audit's findings, which pointed to unauthorised disbursements and procedural breaches

The forensic report targeted the tenure of former MASLOC head Sedina Tamakloe Attionu and formed the basis for legal recovery proceedings

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Former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer Dr Stephen Amoah has wagered GH¢1.44 million of his personal assets on the accuracy of the state agency's forensic audit report, daring anyone to disprove its findings.

The Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament made the declaration publicly, stating he is willing to forfeit the entire sum should any party successfully challenge the conclusions reached by the independent auditors.

Dr Stephen Amoah stakes GH¢1.44mto defend MASLOC forensic audit report. Photo credit: Dr Stephen Amoah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the financial pledge represents a forceful expression of confidence in the legitimacy of the investigation.

MASLOC forensic audit findings

The forensic report at the centre of the controversy uncovered a series of serious financial irregularities at MASLOC, including unauthorised disbursements, significant financial discrepancies, and widespread violations of procedure.

The findings relate to the period when the agency was led by Sedina Tamakloe Attionu under the previous administration.

Those conclusions have since been used as the foundation for legal action aimed at recovering misapplied public funds and pursuing accountability among former officials.

Amoah rejects political motivation claims

Dr Amoah pushed back firmly against suggestions from political critics that the audit was commissioned as a partisan exercise rather than a genuine accountability measure.

He argued that public financial governance must be anchored in verifiable evidence, not political commentary.

Rather than responding to general criticism, he issued a direct challenge to detractors: produce concrete evidence to contradict the auditors' findings or refrain from disputing them.

His stance positions the GH¢1.44 million wager less as a publicity stunt and more as a pointed demand for substantive engagement with the report's content.

The bold move draws renewed attention to MASLOC's finances and the broader question of accountability for the management of state microfinance resources.

Sedina Tamakloe remains in custody despite acquittal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu had confirmed that former MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu remained in prison custody after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged her.

The minister had rejected claims that Tamakloe-Attionu had never been held in lawful custody or had returned home following the appellate court’s ruling.

The Attorney-General’s application for a stay of execution of the acquittal judgment was scheduled to be heard on August 16.

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Source: YEN.com.gh