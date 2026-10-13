The NDC's Functional Executive Committee convened and tabled a motion to elevate Julius Kwame Anthony within the party's communications structure

A vote was conducted at the meeting, with members deliberating on Anthony's suitability for a senior communications role in the governing party

The decision on Anthony's appointment was reached unanimously by members of the Functional Executive Committee

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The National Democratic Congress has appointed Julius Kwame Anthony as its Deputy Director of Communications following a unanimous vote at a Functional Executive Committee meeting.

The decision came after a motion was formally tabled before the committee specifically to consider Anthony's elevation within the party's communications structure.

Citi News' Akosua Okyere reported that Members deliberated on the matter before proceeding to a vote, which returned a unanimous result in favour of his appointment.

With the vote concluded, Anthony now assumes one of the most senior roles in the communications arm of Ghana's governing party.

The NDC's communications directorate plays a central role in shaping public messaging and media strategy for the party.

Source: YEN.com.gh