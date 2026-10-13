Davido Reacts to Uncle Governor Adeleke's Role in Tinubu's 2027 Campaign

Nigerian singer Davido responded after his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, was named a coordinator for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Governor Adeleke's appointment raised eyebrows because he belongs to the Accord Party, not Tinubu's APC

The reaction comes after Davido publicly declared he would never support the APC during the 2026 Osun governorship election period

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known worldwide as Davido, has responded to news that his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been appointed to coordinate President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign in Osun State.

Davido reacts to Uncle Ademola Adeleke’s appointment to coordinate Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign, despite declaring he would never support the APC. Image credit: Michael TRAN/ AFP

Source: UGC

Rather than offer a direct comment, the singer took to his Instagram Story to share a video of the governor dancing and singing, a response that caught the attention of fans and political observers alike.

Governor Adeleke's surprising appointment

What makes the appointment particularly notable is that Governor Adeleke is a member of the Accord Party, not the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is orchestrating Tinubu's re-election bid.

The governor is among several high-profile political figures from different parties who feature on a revised APC Presidential Campaign Council list.

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo are also among those named on the list.

The council is set to be inaugurated on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Davido's earlier stance on the APC

The singer's reaction carries added weight given his very public position on the ruling party.

During the August 2026 Osun governorship election period, Davido was unambiguous in his opposition to the APC, writing on social media:

"I can never support APC in my life!!!"

He also stated at the time that he had no preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and would not be throwing his weight behind Tinubu's administration.

Davido's choice to respond to his uncle's appointment with a dancing video rather than words has left many reading between the lines.

Davido reacts to Mahama's UNGA speech introduction

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Davido sharing a video of President John Mahama’s introduction at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The singer’s Instagram Story brought renewed attention to Mahama’s personal account of his roots and family background.

Mahama departed from the formal diplomatic script to share details about his upbringing with world leaders. Davido’s post helped carry the moment to audiences well beyond the UN gathering.

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Source: YEN.com.gh