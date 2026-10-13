The swearing-in of Emelia Affi Agbenyo as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has sparked controversy over her past NDC affiliation

A viral video and old social media posts show Agbenyo serving as an NDC spokesperson during the 2024 general elections

Before her EC appointment, the 43-year-old held senior roles in public sector management, including Deputy Director General at the Ghana TVET Service

The appointment of Emelia Affi Agbenyo as one of two new Deputy Chairpersons of Ghana's Electoral Commission has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning whether a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson can exercise the impartiality the role demands.

The swearing-in of Emelia Affi Agbenyo as Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has sparked controversy. Credit: Jubilee House

Source: Facebook

Agbenyo, 43, was visibly active during the 2024 general elections as a representative of the NDC on governance matters.

Since her swearing-in, old social media posts perceived as expressions of support for the ruling party have circulated widely, alongside a video of her appearing on a media platform in that capacity as a party spokesperson.

Much of the public backlash stems not only from concern about Agbenyo's neutrality, but also from what critics describe as hypocrisy on the part of the NDC.

The party was vocal in accusing officials of the previous Electoral Commission of being aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For many observers, appointing someone with a documented history of NDC association to a sensitive electoral body contradicts those earlier objections.

Who Is Emelia Affi Agbenyo?

Before her elevation to the Electoral Commission, Agbenyo served as Deputy Director General in charge of Operations at the Ghana TVET Service, where she held executive oversight of nationwide programmes and drove institutional reform and policy delivery.

Her professional background spans inclusive governance, skills development, private sector engagement, donor negotiations and public sector reform. She has managed large-scale national and donor-funded programmes and maintained strategic partnerships with organisations including the UNDP, USAID, KOICA, and GIZ Ghana.

Beyond her role at TVET, she serves as a Commissioner of the National Development Planning Commission of Ghana and sits on the board of the African Trade Chamber and Education and Aspirations.

Agbenyo holds a Master of Arts in Education Management and Leadership from the University of Ghana, Legon, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Linguistics from the same institution.

She also earned a Master's in Education, Leadership and Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and is currently pursuing a Master's in International Relations, also at GIMPA.

She completed her secondary education in General Arts at Chemu Secondary School in Tema in 2002.

She has described herself as committed to gender equality, social inclusion and strengthening governance systems that expand opportunities for marginalised groups.

Whether her professional record will be sufficient to overcome the political controversy surrounding her appointment remains a question her critics have not yet set aside.

Bid to remove EC Chair Jean Mensa

YEN.com.gh reported on how there were attempts to remove the EC chair, Jean Mensa, from office.

The National Democratic Congress was one of the critics of the commission but eventally abandoned its campaign to remove Mensa.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the departures of the two EC deputy chairpersons, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, created enough of a shakeup at the commission to satisfy the party's concerns.

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Source: YEN.com.gh