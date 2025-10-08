Sam Nartey George Calls for Review of Military Enlistment Age
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has called for a review of the military enlistment policy.
Sam George, as he is affectionately known, suggested raising the maximum age for enlistment into the military services from its current limit to 35 years.
According to Sam George, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, there are many Ghanaians in their 30s who are physically fit to serve in the military.
He cited international precedents where countries have successfully enlisted older recruits.
The Minister for Communication stated that he believes an upper age limit of 35 would provide opportunities for young adults to serve their country as recruits in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
"I honestly believe it is time for our beloved nation to re-examine the maximum age for enlistment into our military services. There are people in their 30s who are physically fit and sound enough to serve their nation. We must not deny them this opportunity simply because of their age," he said.
"There is precedence across the world. I believe an upper limit of 35 years would serve our young people better. Let's nurture their dreams and not kill them. For God and country," he added.
The MP and Minister of State made this suggestion in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
His post comes a few days after GAF announced enlistment and recruitment into the army.
Ghana Armed Forces recruitment and enlistment requirements
To join the Ghana Armed Forces, you must be a Ghanaian citizen, medically fit, and have a clean record.
The following are the key requirements:
- Citizenship: The applicant must be a Ghanaian citizen by birth.
- Educational Requirements: The minimum academic requirement for standard entry is the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with at least 6 credits. Specific grades and required subjects vary by service and intended role.
- Age: For non-tradesmen, the age requirement is from 18 to 25 years old. Applicants who are tradesmen/tradeswomen must be up to 27 years old, while professionals must be up to 30 years old.
- Character: Must be of good character with no criminal record.
- Marital Status: Must not be married, except for professional candidates.
- Physical Standards: Must be medically and physically fit by GAF standards.
- Minimum Height (Males): 1.68 meters (5ft 6in).
- Minimum Height (Females): 1.60 meters (5ft 4in).
- Health: Must have a valid birth certificate.
Government to recruit 12,000 new soldiers
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Deputy Defence Minister, Brogya Genfi, gave some new details on an upcoming army recruitment drive.
He said the government would recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces over the next few years.
Genfi added that the recruitment would be conducted across all regions to ensure equal opportunity and inclusion.
