Paa Kwesi Schandorf has landed a political appointment under President John Dramani Mahama's administration

The journalist has been appointed as a Communications Assistant at GoldBod and Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Paa Kwesi Schandorf becomes the latest Ghanaian media personality to land an appointment in the current government

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Paa Kwesi Schandorf has landed a political appointment under President John Dramani Mahama's administration.

Media personality Paa Kwesi Schandorf lands an appointment from President Mahama at the Gold Board. Photo source: Paa Kwesi Schandorf

Source: Facebook

On Monday, May 26, 2025, the former Joy News broadcaster took to his official Facebook page to announce that he had been appointed as a Communications Assistant at Ghana’s newly created gold dealership firm, Gold Board (GoldBod).

Paa Kwesi Schandorf also shared that he would simultaneously work as the Media Relations Officer at the sector Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The veteran broadcaster expressed his excitement at holding the two roles under President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership and contributing to their efforts to reset the country and tackle the various problems that befell the country during the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

He also thanked the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gold Board (GoldBod) and the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, for entrusting him with the new appointment.

Media personalities Paa Kwesi Schandorf and Paa Kwesi Asare. Photo source: Paa Kwesi Schandorf, Paa Kwesi Asare

Source: Facebook

In a lengthy social media post, he wrote:

"Dear Friends, I write to gladly announce that effective today, I have taken a new role as a Communications Assistant at Ghana’s newly created gold dealership firm, Gold Board (GoldBod)."

"While at it, I’ll also work as the Media Relations Officer at the sector Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources."

"These dual roles reflect my passion for writing, journalism and communications at large, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to contribute to President Mahama’s vision of resetting the country!"

"While I owe everything to God, I’m exceptionally grateful to my boss and Goldbod’s CEO, Sammy Gyamfi, for the sheer belief in my competence and for the opportunity to serve our beloved country."

"Moving forward, it is my prayer that may my efforts be a blessing to our dear nation with God as my ultimate helper! It’s a move from journalism to corporate communications! Cheers!"

Paa Kwesi Schandorf, a multiple nominee for the prestigious BBC Komla Dumor Award, has become the latest high-profile Ghanaian media personality to land a big appointment in President John Mahama's government.

The likes of Mr Raymond Acquah, Emefa Apawu, Paa Kwesi Asare, Dr Randy Abbey, Prince Kwame Minkah, and Lantam Papanko have all landed appointments in the current NDC government.

Check out Paa Kwesi Schandorf's social media post below:

Ghanaians congratulate Paa Kwesi on his appointment

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akafia Janet Angel commented:

"Big man with 2 roles 😜 Congratulations 🎉 Paa Kwesi Schandorf."

Richard Agyenim Boateng said:

"Congratulations, Schandorf!! 🥂🥳. Make sure you don’t go about sharing dollars soon😹😹."

Wilhemina Laryea commented:

"Congratulations, my Komla Dumor. You all should watch out for this amazing talent. Keep shining."

Cookie Tee appointed Nineteen57 events CEO

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cookie Tee landed an appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nineteen57 events.

The popular TV3 presenter's appointment was confirmed in a press statement shared on social media.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Cookie Tee on her new appointment at Nineteen57 events.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh