Kwasi Kwarteng, a close associate and spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong, has dismissed reports of the politician's NPP resignation

Kwarteng confirmed that Agyapong is currently in China on business and has not submitted any resignation letter to the party

The denial comes amid widespread public speculation about whether the outspoken former MP has severed ties with the NPP

Reports claiming that prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has quit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are false, according to his spokesperson and close associate, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kennedy Agyapong's spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, denies reports that the former Assin Central MP has resigned from the NPP. Photo source: Hon Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Instagram

Reports had emerged on social media that Kennedy Agyapong had submitted a letter of resignation from the opposition party to the newly elected chairman John Boadu, several months after losing to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential candidacy elections.

In a Facebook post on Friday, 16 October 2026, Kwarteng moved quickly to shut down the circulating claims, stating that the former Assin Central MP is currently on a business trip in China and has not sent any resignation letter to any NPP official.

He urged the public to disregard the reports entirely.

He wrote:

"Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong is currently in China conducting business. He’s not submitted any letter of resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to anyone. Please disregard any such report."

Kennedy Agyapong's NPP status

Agyapong has been one of the NPP's most prominent and outspoken figures for years, and news of a potential split from the party drew immediate attention online.

Kwasi Kwarteng's post confirmed there is no formal break, at least not one that has been communicated through official channels.

Despite the clarification, the story has stirred considerable debate, with some supporters worried about what Agyapong's continued silence on the matter signals for his future in the party.

The Facebook post of Kwasi Kwarteng dismissing Kennedy Agyapong's resignation reports is below:

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong's resignation reports

The post attracted a wave of responses from Ghanaians with strong opinions about Agyapong's political future.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Deryk Fyber wrote:

"Hon Kennedy Agyapong is NPP. NPP is Kennedy Agyapong. If separation comes, both will suffer, but Hon Kennedy Agyapong will suffer waaaa."

Nana Antwi Boasiako Alfred said:

"The same agenda that kicked Kwabena Agyapong and Paul Afoko has started again. The party should have it in mind that Ken is a charismatic leader ooo."

Nana Berry commented:

"Thank you very much, lawyer. We really love Ken, and I was in a bad state hearing this news. Ken should stay and stay for good. There is always a way of talking things out."

Asare Paakwasi Wazzy added:

"His silence is breeding all these speculations. It's better for him to speak out. Whether he is still part of the npp or not."

Kwasi Kwarteng marries Kennedy Agyapong's niece

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwasi Kwarteng’s wedding to Kennedy Agyapong's niece after footage of the ceremony surfaced online.

The couple’s elegant traditional attire and the wedding’s ties to one of Ghana’s most recognisable political figures drew widespread attention, with Ghanaians sharing warm congratulations.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh