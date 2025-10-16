"Bawumia Doesn’t Deserve Second Chance After 2024 Loss": Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng has claimed that Mahamudu Bawumia led the NPP to its worst-ever defeat in an election

He claimed Bawumia had failed to win a constituency in seven regions and lost 199 seats nationwide

Kwarteng insisted over 400,000 NPP supporters had rejected Bawumia for Kennedy Agyapong in 2028

The spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team has stated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia does not deserve a second chance to lead the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its presidential candidate.

Speaking to UTV on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, Kwasi Kwarteng asserted that Dr Bawumia, as the presidential candidate, gave the NPP its worst-ever defeat in the 2024 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia faces criticism from Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong's campaign. Photo credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia & Kwasi Kwarteng/Facebook.

According to him, the party's abysmal performance in the elections, where they garnered their lowest vote share in the Fourth Republic, is a clear indication that Dr Bawumia is not the right candidate to lead the party to victory in 2028.

Kwasi Kwarteng justifies his claims with data

Out of the 276 constituencies across the country, Kwasi Kwarteng said the NPP lost 199 seats due to the unpopularity of the candidates presented in the 2024 elections.

In addition to this, he said Dr Bawumia, the former Vice President, failed to win a single constituency in seven out of the 17 regions of Ghana.

Apart from this, Agyapong's spokesperson also claimed that about 400,000 people who voted for the NPP parliamentary candidates had also refused to vote for Dr Bawumia.

"The data does not lie. Maybe the analysis may be subjective or different, but if people walked to the polls and 345,000 plus of them voted for the parliamentary candidates, but refused to vote for our presidential candidate, then that should tell you that the people preferred our parliamentary candidate more than him.

"In the history of Ghana, since 1992, if you look at the nominal value of the elections, the presidential candidate's vote is always more than that of the parliamentary candidates combined. But for the first time in history, we had more parliamentary votes than presidential votes."

He further argued that all the previous NPP presidential candidates who had a second chance to lead the party demonstrated that they could increase their votes.

However, he said that with Dr Bawumia's performance - reducing the NPP votes from 6.7 million in 2020 to a little over 4 million in 2024 - he does not believe the former Vice President has what it takes to secure victory for the NPP in 2028.

Kwarteng also claimed that the party's grassroots supporters are calling for Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy, believing he is the right person to reclaim power in 2028.

Netizens question Kwasi Kwarteng's claims about Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Kwasi Kwarteng's claims that Dr Bawumia does not deserve another chance to lead the NPP.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@just2case said:

"Bawumia doesn't deserve a second chance, but Ken does? Didn't he (Ken) lose to Bawumia in the primaries in 2023? Indeed, common sense is not common to common people."

@otiantwi also said:

"These are some of the reckless comments made by higher ranks that the lower ranks must defend after 31st January. Wei ara."

@thereal_nanakay commented:

"Then he should bring his father to contest er. Anaa, his father is not man enough?

Kennedy Agyapong criticises Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat in the 2024 election. Photo credit: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Kennedy Agyapong reacts to NPP election loss

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP, had stirred controversy by stating he would never have conceded defeat in the 2024 elections.

During a tour of the Savannah Region, he suggested a more combative approach to contesting election results. Five candidates, including Agyapong and Bawumia, are vying for a presidential nomination.

