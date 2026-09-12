Lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng tied the knot with the niece of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong in a traditional ceremony

A video of the wedding celebration surfaced on Instagram on September 12, 2026, drawing widespread attention online

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with warm congratulatory messages for the newlyweds

Ghanaians are celebrating lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng after footage emerged of his traditional wedding to the niece of prominent Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong.

The video, shared by Instagram account GH Gossip on September 12, 2026, shows the couple dressed in elegant Kente and traditional fabric at what appears to be an indoor ceremony, complete with a decorative backdrop. A third person in a white suit is also visible in the footage.

Kennedy Agyapong's niece weds his spokesperson in a viral ceremony. Photo credit: @ghgossip.

Source: Instagram

Kwasi Kwarteng and Kennedy Agyapong's Niece wed

The ceremony has generated a wave of congratulatory messages from Ghanaians online, with many admiring the couple's appearance and marking the occasion as a joyful milestone.

The connection to Kennedy Agyapong, one of Ghana's most recognisable political figures, has added further interest to the union.

The Instagram video is below:

Who is lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng?

Kwasi Kwarteng is a Ghanaian lawyer, political communicator and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has become a familiar face in Ghana’s political space. He is best known for serving as the spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong during his campaign for the NPP’s presidential nomination. Kwarteng was appointed to the role in June 2025.

Before joining Agyapong’s campaign, Kwarteng served as spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, where he handled media engagements and public communication. He is also a member of the NPP’s National Communications Team and has been involved in the party’s grassroots politics.

Academically, Kwarteng has an LLB from GIMPA and a Bachelor of Education in Health Sciences from the University for Development Studies. He also holds master’s degrees in Public Administration from KNUST and International Law from the University of Ghana.

He is a qualified barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and has additional training in public relations and occupational health and safety.

In recent years, Kwarteng has frequently appeared in the media defending Agyapong’s political positions and commenting on issues within the NPP, making him one of the prominent voices associated with the former Assin Central MP’s political camp.

The Facebook videos are below:

Kennedy Agyapong's future with the NPP in limbo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kennedy Agyapong’s future in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which has come under fresh scrutiny after his brother claimed that the former Assin Central MP has left the party.

The claim comes at a time when pressure is mounting on Agyapong, with petitions calling for disciplinary action over his recent criticisms of the party’s leadership and concerns surrounding the Afari Military Hospital.

Agyapong has yet to publicly confirm or deny his brother’s claim, leaving questions about his current standing in the NPP and what his next political move could be.

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Source: YEN.com.gh