Kennedy Agyapong’s future in the NPP has been cast into doubt after his brother claimed he has left the party

The disclosure comes amid mounting petitions seeking disciplinary action over his recent criticisms of party leadership and concerns about the Afari Hospital

Ken is yet to officially speak on the claims by his brother, leaving uncertainty over his status and next political move

The political future of former presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been thrown into uncertainty following claims by his younger brother that he has exited the party.

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong made the disclosure during an interview on Okay FM on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong’s future with the NPP in limbo as his brother, Ralp Agyapong makes explosive claim. Photo credit: Ralp Agyapong & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Source: UGC

He stated that his brother was no longer affiliated with the NPP, suggesting that multiple petitions filed by party members seeking disciplinary action against him over recent remarks were unnecessary.

:"Ken Agyapong has left the NPP," he said.

The petitions stem from comments made by Ken Agyapong, which some party faithful consider detrimental to the NPP.

However, Ralph insisted that pursuing sanctions would be misplaced if he is no longer a member of the party.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Ken Agyapong's recent attacks on NPP

In recent weeks, Ken Agyapong has criticised the NPP over its failure to complete the Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Ken Agyapong, a six-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central on the ticket of the NPP, has been a prominent figure within the party for years.

In 2024, he contested the party’s presidential primaries but lost to the then Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He made another attempt at securing the NPP flagbearer position in January 2025 but was once again defeated by Dr Bawumia.

If the claim by Ralph is proven to be true, then the NPP would be losing one of its most dedicated and committed members, a man who has contributed time and significant resources to the success of the party.

NPP MPs petition leadership over Ken

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five NPP MPs had petitioned the Minority Leadership over comments made by Kennedy Agyapong regarding their oversight visit to the Afari Military Hospital.

They argued that his public remarks misrepresented the sanctioned visit, which they insist had prior approval from Minority leadership.

The lawmakers also called for a public reprimand and internal disciplinary action, warning that the controversy risks undermining party unity.

Source: YEN.com.gh