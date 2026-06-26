Kennedy Agyapong’s Future with NPP in Limbo as Brother Makes Explosive Claim: “He Has Left”
- Kennedy Agyapong’s future in the NPP has been cast into doubt after his brother claimed he has left the party
- The disclosure comes amid mounting petitions seeking disciplinary action over his recent criticisms of party leadership and concerns about the Afari Hospital
- Ken is yet to officially speak on the claims by his brother, leaving uncertainty over his status and next political move
The political future of former presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been thrown into uncertainty following claims by his younger brother that he has exited the party.
Lawyer Ralph Agyapong made the disclosure during an interview on Okay FM on Friday, June 26, 2026.
He stated that his brother was no longer affiliated with the NPP, suggesting that multiple petitions filed by party members seeking disciplinary action against him over recent remarks were unnecessary.
:"Ken Agyapong has left the NPP," he said.
The petitions stem from comments made by Ken Agyapong, which some party faithful consider detrimental to the NPP.
However, Ralph insisted that pursuing sanctions would be misplaced if he is no longer a member of the party.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Ken Agyapong's recent attacks on NPP
In recent weeks, Ken Agyapong has criticised the NPP over its failure to complete the Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region.
Ken Agyapong, a six-term Member of Parliament for Assin Central on the ticket of the NPP, has been a prominent figure within the party for years.
In 2024, he contested the party’s presidential primaries but lost to the then Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
He made another attempt at securing the NPP flagbearer position in January 2025 but was once again defeated by Dr Bawumia.
If the claim by Ralph is proven to be true, then the NPP would be losing one of its most dedicated and committed members, a man who has contributed time and significant resources to the success of the party.
NPP MPs petition leadership over Ken
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five NPP MPs had petitioned the Minority Leadership over comments made by Kennedy Agyapong regarding their oversight visit to the Afari Military Hospital.
They argued that his public remarks misrepresented the sanctioned visit, which they insist had prior approval from Minority leadership.
The lawmakers also called for a public reprimand and internal disciplinary action, warning that the controversy risks undermining party unity.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.