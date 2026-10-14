Gospel singer Toluwanisings' final Instagram post attracted an outpouring of messages after death rumours began circulating on social media

The post, made three days before the rumours surfaced, was originally a cheerful shoutout to a fellow gospel artist

Lawyer and activist Pelumi Olajengbesi addressed the singer's passing on Instagram, calling on followers to say no to untimely death

A cheerful Instagram post from Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has taken on a deeply emotional weight after death rumours surrounding him began spreading across social media, turning what was once a moment of celebration into a gathering point for grief.

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings' last Instagram post sparks sadness amid rumours of his death. Photo source: Toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

The post in question had been shared three days before the rumours emerged and showed the singer publicly celebrating a colleague in the gospel music industry.

Once news of his alleged passing began to circulate, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with an outpouring of shock and condolences.

Pelumi Olajengbesi's post sparks Toluwanisings' death rumours

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) and a House of Representatives candidate for the Osun Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency, shared a photo of the singer on his Facebook page on Wednesday, October 14, accompanied by an emotional message.

"My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God's plan for us. We say no to untimely death!" he wrote.

The post landed in the middle of unverified rumours of musician Toluwanisings' death at 41 that had already begun making the rounds online, adding significant fuel to the speculation.

According to reports from some popular Nigerian bloggers, the famous Nigerian gospel musician had been hospitalised and was in critical condition following an accident.

Others also claim that Toluwanisings had slumped in his apartment and was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The gospel singer had previously been involved in a ghastly accident involving a trailer, which he and his musical crew survived three months ago.

Toluwanisings' comment section flooded with tributes

Following Olajengbesi's post, which sparked the unverified death rumours, Toluwanisings' own Instagram page became a space for mourning.

Nigerians who had only just heard the news made their way to his most recent post, leaving messages for the singer whose final public act online had been one of encouragement and appreciation for a fellow artist.

The contrast between the lightness of that original post and the sorrow that came to surround it struck a chord with many online.

The Instagram post from gospel singer Toluwanisings from three days before his death rumours is below:

Reactions to gospel singer Toluwanisings' last post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Alice Fab Accessories commented:

"I don’t even know what to say. God, please come through."

king_solomon_voice said:

"It better be a rumour o. You shall live long in Jesus' mighty name. 🙏 Amen."

sashatobz1 wrote:

"I speak life into you. We shall not mourn you. Wake up please.🙏"

house_of_ewa commented:

"Please post something to tell us you are very fine and good, ehhh. God, please, o 🥹. I cover you with the blood of Jesus."

Nollywood actor Cjay's last post before death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actor Cjay, real name Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, his acting career and the tributes shared after his death.

His final Instagram messages about living life to the fullest took on a heartbreaking meaning after news of his passing, while actress Nkechi Blessing postponed her film’s release in his honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh