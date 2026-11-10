John Dumelo has kept up a busy year of outreach in Ayawaso West Wuogon, with initiatives ranging from education to transport relief and business support

His biggest gestures in 2026 include a scholarship scheme for over 40 students and a new day senior high school project currently underway at Pantang

YEN.com.gh looks at 12 of the MP’s donations and projects so far this year, including his latest Christmas support for small-scale traders in the constituency

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Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has been in the spotlight for his numerous donations and projects in his constituency in 2026.

A look at John Dumelo’s biggest donations and projects in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2026. Photo source: John Dumelo.

Source: Facebook

Dumelo, who is also the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, won the seat in the 2024 general elections.

Since then, he has regularly documented his outreach in the constituency under the hashtag #idey4u.

Most recently, on Monday, November 9, 2026, he supported small-scale businesses in Ayawaso West ahead of Christmas.

His initiatives this year have ranged from education to transport relief and support for traders. YEN.com.gh looks at 12 of his biggest gestures in 2026.

Dumelo’s scholarship scheme for 40 students

The first batch of students under the John Dumelo Scholarship Scheme departed Ghana on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

According to the MP, the students are heading to Russia on fully funded scholarships to further their studies.

Over 40 students are beneficiaries of the scheme. It is one of the most ambitious education initiatives the lawmaker has rolled out since entering Parliament.

Below is John Dumelo's Facebook post on the scholarship scheme.

Dumelo cuts sod for Pantang SHS

On August 5, 2026, the MP cut the sod for the construction of a new day senior high school at Pantang. The project is being built on land secured from the EP Church Ghana, with Dumelo and a group of friends funding it.

He set a nine-month target for completion, with the first intake expected by September 2027. According to Dumelo, the school would include a library, a science laboratory and other modern amenities.

John Dumelo replaces desks at Roman Ridge

At the end of August 2026, Dumelo donated new desks to the Roman Ridge M/A Basic School in his constituency.

The desks replaced old wooden ones that had become weak and unfit for use. Several classrooms had all their desks changed as part of the gesture.

Many Ghanaians commended the MP for his attention to basic infrastructure needs in schools.

John Dumelo supports traders with freezers

On Monday, November 9, 2026, Dumelo extended support to small-scale business owners in Ayawaso West ahead of Christmas.

In a video he shared on Facebook, a group of men carried large boxed appliances, which labels showed to be chest freezers, to beneficiaries.

The MP said Christmas had come early for his beloved residents. His caption added that the support was meant to get the businesses ready for the festivities.

The Facebook post from John Dumelo, in which he supports small-scale businesses, is below.

John Dumelo backs pupils across his constituency

In January 2026, Dumelo joined the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Michael Mensah, to cut the sod for an 18-unit classroom block at Dzorwulu Junior High School.

The Assembly project marked the school’s first major infrastructure development in about 50 years. On February 19, 2026, the MP launched a free cocoa drink initiative for basic school pupils in Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He also donated shoes to schoolchildren as part of a back-to-school drive in April 2026. Later, in August 2026, he shared items with new senior high school students across the constituency, with support from Ohemaa Detergents and Chopbox.

Dumelo eases transport burden for constituents

On Tuesday, January 14, 2026, Dumelo organised and paid transport fares for commuters stranded on their way to Lapaz.

Weeks later, he distributed free fuel to 95 drivers at the GOIL filling station in the Haatso area. The MP personally served some of the taxi drivers at the pump. He thanked GOIL for supporting the initiative.

Dumelo’s gifts for fans and Tesano kids

In June 2026, Dumelo announced free World Cup viewing centres for fans in his constituency. Fans were treated to free DStv, giant screens and kenkey meals at the centres.

In October 2026, he also surprised children in Tesano with clothes and other gifts he brought back from a trip to the US. A video of the gesture showed him handing out items to excited kids at a shop in Tesano.

John Dumelo’s churches factory proposal

YEN.com.gh also reported that John Dumelo proposed that 10 churches come together to build a value-addition factory.

The MP named the Catholic, Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian and Evangelical Presbyterian churches, among others, as possible partners.

His Facebook post drew over 700 comments in three hours, with many Ghanaians criticising the idea.

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Source: YEN.com.gh