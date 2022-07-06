A particular house located at Adabraka in Accra has been flooded in the same manner for several years

Photos from the house were shared by Ghanaian journalist Godwin Asediba from the year 2019 to 2022

The post has since been heaping massive reactions from Ghanaians who think the situation is appalling

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Photos from a particular house at Adabraka in the Greater-Accra Region of Ghana have been heaping massive reactions on social media.

The pictures that were shared by Godwin Asediba, a Broadcast Journalist at GHOne TV, show how he visited the place for different years in a row and met the exact same situation every single time.

On his Twitter handle @godwinasediba, the journalist captured how the house has been covered in floodwaters from 2019 to 2022 with the caption:

The unending tragedy. Same house in Adabraka three years on... #accrafloods @GHOneTV

Photos Of Same House In Adabraka That Gets Flooded Every Year Photo credit: @godwinasediba

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions from social media users

Ghanaians have had a lot to say after watching the pictures that suggest that there have not been many efforts to improve the living conditions of citizens despite the perennial flooding.

@joneslotty72 commented:

Ken Ofori-Atta was able to spend money and was on all public sensitization for E-Levy! Why is he not on the IMF public sensitization? Or he is reconciling the BOOKS for IMF? #GHtoday

@mikekelison indicated:

They should just relocate …..If they are waiting on the government to intervene then am sorry….

@LittleSarfo mentioned:

The funny thing be say our worries of the flood come and go with the rains. In dry seasons, we will still go back to old practices

See the post below

Residents of Tse Addo Cry Out as Community Floods After Heavy Downpour of Rain

Meanwhile, the incessant rainfall on July 5, 2022, caused many communities in Accra to get flooded, of which Tse Addo is one of the most affected areas. Many residents were stranded after the rains, and others lost valuable property to the disaster.

Tse Addo has been earmarked as a fast-developing residential community in Accra. The potential real estate value of the community makes the prices of lands and houses in the area quite pricey. Residents are thus unhappy that they have to lose their valuable properties to floods.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh