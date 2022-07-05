A few hours of rain in Accra have flooded parts of the capital city, disrupting the Tuesday morning routine for most residents

Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman, and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, were among the worst-hit areas

Ghanaians have captured their experiences with photos and videos and shared them on Facebook and Twitter

For the umpteenth time, a brief period of rains on the morning of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, flooded many homes and streets in Accra and left people on their way to work stranded.

Reports of the flooding situation on TV and radio monitored by YEN.com.gh show that the worst-hit areas include Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman, and Kwame Nkrumah Circle, among others.

In some parts of the capital, the situation was so bad that the Ghana National Fire Service deployed personnel to assist affected residents.

Scores of Ghanaians have also taken to social media with the hashtag, #AccraFloodsto post about the situation in their areas and complain about the disruption caused to their morning routine by the floods.

Many on social media said the perennial flooding problem must quickly come to an end.

"Let us address #AccraFloods. Disaster management training at Kofi Annan center must be sustained. Use your social media to demand govt to implement stronger building codes and land use. Let us save lives. #StrongBuildingCodesSavesLives," a Ghanaian fed up with the floods tweeted.

@Gbevutwit commented as follows:

"Souls searching. Are you willing as a citizen to aid in the demolishing of your property on the waterway? We are all involved in building a good layout Accra✌️#accrafloods."

Earlier, Convener of #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, posted the following on Facebook:

"Caught out in the flood. My car is stuck and flooding quickly! Water in engine so battery has now died. What a strange morning."

Others also poked fun at the situation.

@Tatiana Gadegbeku posted a photo of an imaginary flying motorcycle with the caption:

"Best way to go out today Please stay safe."

