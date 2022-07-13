The Eastern European nation of Serbia has opened its first embassy in Africa in Accra, Ghana, to strengthen relations between Serbia and Ghana

The embassy was on opened on July 8, 2022, making it the first time that Serbia is opening an embassy on African soil in more than forty years

It was opened by Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs who claimed that the two countries would work closely together in the areas of agriculture and others

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The opening of the Serbia Embassy in Accra on July 8, 2022, by Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selakovic, is the first time in four decades that the European country is having strong diplomatic ties with an African nation.

The inauguration of the Serbia Embassy in Accra. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the words of the Serbian Minister, he said Serbia and Ghana have important plans for future collaboration, particularly in agriculture, defense, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and education.

Watch his meeting with Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Botchway.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Selakovic emphasized that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who attended the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade last year, was the first person he met during his visit to Ghana.

The Serbian Minister cuts the ribbon to open the embassy. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

He further added that an agreement was made on opening Ghana's Embassy in Belgrade at the meeting with the president of Ghana, which will be supported by the government of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister emphasized his delight over the fact that it was their first embassy to be established on the African continent in more than 40 years. He said:

Ghana is not only a long-standing ally with whom we established diplomatic ties in 1959, but also a dear friend of ours even today because it is the nation that repudiated Kosovo's purported independence and with which we have enjoyed exceptional cooperation in international fora.

Watch the interview below.

Ghana Government to Pay Compensation for the Demolition of Bulgarian Embassy by Private Real Estate Developer

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghana is poised to pay compensation for the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy by a private real estate developer in Ghana. Jojo Hagan, a private developer, won permission to evict residents and demolish the building, which he said was unfit for human occupancy.

According to the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Ghana, the Ghanaian government would compensate for the Bulgarian Embassy's loss.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh