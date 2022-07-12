The Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Ghana has stated that the Ghanaian government will compensate for the Bulgarian Embassy's destruction

In 2017, a private real estate developer destroyed the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra

The private developer, Jojo Hagan, obtained permits to evict occupants and also destroy the property, which he described as unsuited for habitation

Nicolas van Staalduinen, the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Ghana, has stated that the Ghanaian government will be paying monetary compensation for a private developer's 2017 demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy.

Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources meets with the Bulgaria ambassador to Ghana. Photo credit: MyJoyOnline. Source: UGC

In an interview, he stated that:

I called the deputy minister last week to inquire about the status of a solution for Bulgaria, and Benito Owusu Bio (the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources) informed me that a proposal will be available soon.

Mr Staalduinen further added that the ambassador prefers a financial settlement because it will be challenging to rebuild an embassy.

Watch an interview between Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the ambassador of Bulgaria to Ghana below.

The demolition of the Bulgarian embassy in 2017 resulted from a dispute. While the court cases were pending, Jojo Hagan, a private real estate developer in Ghana, is said to have taken over as the Executor of the Will of one Mr Leighton and transferred the property to the beneficiaries listed in the Will.

The Circuit Court in Accra also granted Jojo Hagan a judgment for the eviction of the residents of the building, whom he characterized as trespassers, and a directive to demolish the building, which he deemed unfit for occupancy.

Watch an interview that transpired after the demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy below.

After the demolition, Yanko Yordanov, the Bulgarian ambassador to Ghana and Nigeria, charged the Ghanaian government with violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and threatened Ghana's diplomatic relations with serious repercussions.

