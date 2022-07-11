Ghanaian security agencies are on high alert after at least 60 people linked to Boko Haram broke jail in Nigeria

The Ghana Immigration Service has sent a notice to its regional commanders to be on the lookout for the jailbreakers

The notice shows the pictures and names of the 60 people on the Boko Haram wanted-list who the Service fears could be trying to enter Ghana

The Ghana Immigration Service has published the faces and names of people linked to the terrorist group Boko Haram after a jail break incident in Nigeria earlier this month.

Four of the alleged Boko Haram members and Ghana-Togo Border. Source: UGC/Ghana Immigration Service

On July 6, the Kuje Maximum Security Prison inmates in Abuja, Nigeria, broke jail. According to Nigerian authorities, at least 443 out of 879 inmates who escaped prison are still on the run.

Reports say the terror group was behind the jailbreak, which saw the use of high-end explosives and guns, freed all 64 Boko Haram-linked inmates at the prison.

In a release to its regional commanders, the Ghana Immigration Service disclosed that considering the current migration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, most of the escapees will likely attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes.

The notice directed regional and sector commanders “to institute stringent measures at all Points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees who will attempt to infiltrate the country.”

The published list includes the names and photos of 60 people and comes with an appeal to the public to report to the police if they have information that can lead to their arrest.

Below are the names and faces of the 18 of the published wanted persons.

Faces of the wanted Boko Haram jailbreakers. Source: UCG/Ghana Immigration Service.

Alert Over Terrorist Attack: Col Aboagye Wades In With Probing Questions

YEN.com.gh has reported in an earlier story that a retired army chief, Colonel Festus Aboagye, has questioned the Ministry of National Security's handling of a possible threat of a terrorist attack on Ghana.

The security analyst and consultant at the teaching consultant at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training College (KAIPTC) told YEN.com.gh that the Ministry seems to be overemphasising the use of "National Security" to quell the possible terror attack.

Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, revealed in Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022, that the country was on high alert to deal with any terrorist attacks.

