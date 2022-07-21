Many factors go into choosing a dream property which will become one's permanent abode where they live with their loved ones

Purchasing the ideal house is a difficult thing to do. In order to eventually get your permanent home, there are a lot of various things that need to be taken care of. People may have looked through a number of checklists that tell them what to look for while examining a home, but frequently such lists only include the most crucial details like room sizes and locations.

There are many more variables that are not as crucial, but taking them into account will enable one to select the ideal house for their family. YEN.com.gh lists them below.

Mobile Network and Connectivity

Given how essential mobile devices have become a part of our everyday lives, it is surprising that this factor does not appear on many checklists. Imagine residing in a home with a subpar or nonexistent network.

Being constantly networked is crucial today. Verify if there is good network reception throughout the property by visiting the various rooms in the house which you are considering buying.

Child safety

We usually consider child safety in a secure neighbourhood, but how frequently do we consider a child's safety within the home? It is crucial to pay attention to details like the stair's nosing, the existence of sharp edges, and the sort of locks being used, among others.

To maintain safety indoors, you must choose handles instead of knobs and secure railings for balconies, among others.

Simple Amenities

While everyone is interested in facilities like playgrounds and swimming pools, we seldom forget more practical amenities like rainwater collection and simple rubbish disposal. These utilities are necessary, and being without them might make it difficult to carry out daily tasks efficiently.

Pests Infestation

Don't forget to look for bugs and other pests while you search for your ideal house. Numerous places may experience serious issues with water stagnation, open drains, trash, etc., which increases the population of mosquitoes and other insects.

Cockroaches, bed bugs, and other pest infestations can be serious, especially in older houses. In addition, there may also be issues with rats, snakes, lizards, etc., in homes built near water places. Therefore, before picking a property, it is advisable to check out the area at various times and ask the locals about these issues.

