Many people prefer to buy houses from credible real estate developers than build one because they are wary of unscrupulous contractors

There are several ways people can check the construction quality of a house they are building so that they are not cheated on

Several contractors and builders who want to make a huge profit quickly churn out houses for sale made with cheap materials

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Most people wanting to own homes are unaware of how to determine a house's building quality. However, people must know the most efficient strategies to evaluate the building quality of a property they are considering purchasing or building. Finding a home that satisfies high criteria may be tough, given the abundance of houses on the market.

A man inspects a steel pipe in production. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee.

Source: Getty Images

Although there may be a lot of attractive houses with low prices, you shouldn't buy anything without first checking its quality. Even your life may be in danger if you live in a home with poor construction. YEN.com.gh mentions how people can check for the construction quality of houses.

Inspect the Structural Design

Two people looking at blueprints. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The stability and strength of a building are determined by the structure, which comprises the walls, beams, columns, and roof. Therefore, the building should be designed to provide optimum safety and stiffness.

One must check whether the structure is built to resist earthquakes of a specific magnitude and other typical natural calamities. Unfortunately, you might not be qualified as a home buyer to assess a building's structural soundness. To do this, consult a skilled architect or construction engineer.

Check the wall thickness

A man drills holes in wood. Photo credit: Sanjeri

Source: Getty Images

The thickness or width of the house walls must match the measurements given in your property’s legal documents. Then, with the assistance of a reliable architect, visit the building site and physically examine the walls. You may also examine the quality by pressing against the wall or attempting to enter a sharp object like a key.

A hole or fracture will result if the walls are not strong and stiff. You may also test the interior solidity of the wall by tapping it with your knuckles. The builder has not adhered to high-quality requirements if the wall readily develops fractures or appears frail.

Analyze the Concrete Mix's Quality

Men mixing concrete. Photo credit: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

The ability of a structure to support loads depends on the strength of the concrete mix used in construction. Today's market offers ready-mixed concrete with the ideal concrete-to-sand ratio. Responsible builders will employ the highest quality concrete mix to construct homes.

By hammering a nail into the wall, you can determine the calibre of the concrete used in the building. If the nail is entered effortlessly without resistance, the concrete's quality isn't up to par.

Buying vs Building a House in Ghana: What People Should Know

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about things people should know before buying or building a house in Ghana. Deciding between a brand-new home and a custom-built one is challenging for many people wanting to own a home.

Which of the two possibilities would be best for the property seeker will depend on a few things to watch out for.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh