A Nigerian YouTuber took her friends to a hotel in Kwahu, Ghana, which is acclaimed as the biggest hotel in Africa

In the video, the YouTuber's friends admitted it was the biggest hotel in West Africa as they took their phones to record the massive property

The video showed the friends having a good time at the luxurious resort as they ate at the restaurant and toured the facility

A Nigerian YouTuber, Lily Ogini, posted a video of how she took her friends on a visit to Rock City Hotel in Kwahu, the Eastern Region of Ghana, which many believe is the biggest hotel in Africa.

The YouTuber's friends admitted to the claim when they saw how massive the facility was. They took out their phones and began to record the hotel's features. Lily Ogini posted the video with the caption:

We take you on a thrilling adventure as we explore the biggest hotel in Africa, Kwahu, Ghana. But that's not all; we also brought along our foreign friends to share the excitement of experiencing Africa's hospitality and cultural diversity.

YEN.com.gh contacted the hotel for an official response about the claim that it was Africa's most prominent hotel, but its staff declined to comment.

The YouTuber showed the hotel's areas like the luxury suites, swimming pool, restaurant, water fountain, etc.

The video impressed several netizens, who took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Awula commented:

I hope you and your friends go back for Easter in Kwahu. Your trip last year was magical!

Jozzy corner remarked:

Well done, sis, for showing us this beautiful hotel! Indeed, a very beautiful view

Darlene said:

That's my hometown Kwahu. I enjoyed this video. Thank you

bossbaby opined:

This place looks so good, I will try to visit when I next come to Gh

Source: YEN.com.gh