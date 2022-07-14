The headache of several real estate agents in Ghana is that they are not able to effectively follow up on the many calls they receive from potential clients

There are several strategies they can adopt to ensure that they remain in touch with their leads and also close as many deals as possible

Keeping in touch with leads builds a long-lasting relationship with clients who can also recommend agents to their close circle of friends and family

The difference between a successful real estate agent and an unsuccessful one is how effectively they can follow up with calls from potential clients and how quickly they can close deals. YEN.com.gh highlights ways by which agents will not lose out on clients.

Communicate With Potential Clients According to Their Pace

Agents should establish the parameters for communication when they initially meet with new leads on the real estate deal they are assisting them with. This should include how often they want information updated and if they prefer phone calls, texts, or emails.

By establishing this in advance, everyone involved may have a mutually beneficial relationship and open lines of communication from the start.

Schedule a Follow-up Time

Real estate agents should set time daily or weekly to update and connect with their clients and leads, depending on their timeline. Unfortunately, time is not always on people's side; before they know it, a week or more has passed, and they haven't contacted the fresh lead.

Agents should create a to-do list of times to call their potential clients and include them in a calendar entry or schedule. This will help agents stay organized and provide them with the freedom to plan their time well.

Agents Should be Resourceful

Agents should ensure that they are giving their leads valuable information when they follow up with them, whether or not the clients decide to work with the agents. Therefore, it is important to research the things that are significant to your lead in the area where your client is property shopping, such as school information, safe neighbourhood, and good road networks.

Give potential leads useful information, such as advice on home viewing. This kind of communication will help you stand out and land more clients in the long term.

How to Select a Real Estate Agent When Deciding to Rent a Property in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how property seekers can decide on an agent in Ghana when renting. Choosing an excellent real estate agent will often influence whether or not one obtains a nice rental property.

Knowing what to anticipate and watch out for will be a yardstick for choosing the most helpful agent.

