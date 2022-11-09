An African-American Woman, Kwana Strong, made a bold decision to relocate from America to build modern, organic mud houses in Ghana

In an interview with nappie briggs on YouTube, Miss Kwana took her host on tour and explained her construction process

Several netizens were impressed by the innovation and called for real estate developers to emulate her in building more affordable homes

In an interview with nappie briggs on YouTube, Kwana Strong, an African-American woman, explained how she was putting up houses in the country using organic mud, sand and water. She explained that building an organic house is like baking a cake; one must know how to mix the materials correctly.

Miss Kwana is building affordable modern mud houses in Ghana. Photo credit: nappie briggs

She added that the mud walls are low maintenance, strong, fireproof and regulate room temperature, making it cool. Miss Kwana stated that she holds masterclasses for people who want to use rammed earth to build houses.

Miss Kwana advised people to adopt the mindset that rammed organic mud is quality, sustainable, and affordable. She added that people should dispel the notion that it was a mud house like their ancestors lived in. Rather, it was a modernised mud house.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the woman's innovation and shared a few thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

lu edch said:

I am happy to see people in Africa appreciate traditional technologies that are suitable for their weather. This is not only beautiful but economical. I hope that more African architects stop copying Western ways of building. I hope you will keep us updated when the building will be ready.

Theradicalking commented:

The look is so aesthetically pleasing. I envision institutions like museums and art institutes built with rammed earth in Ghana.

ghettodread01 added:

Absolutely amazing process and product. Actually, I've been toying with the idea of building a 4 bedroom bungalow with this process. Will be getting in contact with them. Keep up the amazing work. Changing the mindset with traditional building processes

