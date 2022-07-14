The dream of every property owner selling their houses is that their properties should be off the market quickly

The rush to sell their homes off quickly by landlords leads to them making many mistakes when people come over to see the property

There are several things property owners should take into account while exhibiting homes to ensure that they sell off their property without the hassle

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The pressure to quickly sell homes shouldn't be used as a justification for taking shortcuts to pressure potential tenants or property buyers into signing on the dotted line. YEN.com.gh mentions common mistakes landlords make during the home inspection process which should be avoided.

A property owner shows a potential buyer around his property. Photo credit: xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

Overselling The Property

When marketing a property, bending the truth, let alone ignoring it entirely, should be avoided at all costs. Unfortunately, the reality is that these fabrications will become obvious to anyone who views the house in broad daylight, which is likely to turn off potential buyers.

If asked for details, be honest about the property's drawbacks; otherwise, emphasize its real selling aspects, such as plenty of room, a neutral color scheme, a well-kept garden, or a collection of smart home technology. Luring a buyer or tenant in with false promises is the biggest error since it hurts everyone involved and eventually takes away from a home's true assets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Don't Rush Viewings

Property viewings require time to ensure the satisfaction of all parties. This viewing may make a life-changing decision for purchasers or renters looking for their perfect place for the next chapter of their lives; decisions like these shouldn't be taken on a whim.

Avoid the error of cramming a viewing in between other appointments since individuals looking at the home will notice (and dislike) the time crunch.

Don't Neglect Property Maintenance

Property owners must ensure that their properties on the market are in the finest of conditions. That entails working on the home well in advance of when purchasers will arrive.

Deep cleaning all surfaces (from walls to floors), getting rid of clutter as far as the eye can see, and carefully placing furniture, appliances, accessories, and more to achieve the desired look are among the top priorities.

3 Strategies Real Estate Agents in Ghana Should Adopt to Keep in Touch With Potential Leads

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about strategies real estate agents should adopt to keep in touch with potential clients. Unfortunately, many real estate brokers in Ghana are frustrated by their inability to efficiently respond to the numerous calls they receive from potential customers.

Such agents can employ various tactics to ensure they stay in touch with their leads and close as many deals as possible.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh