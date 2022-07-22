The Obamas have made waves once again by dropping $11.75 million for a property that sits across a lake

The house has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and sits on 29 waterfront acres with an area of about 7,000 square feet

The Obamas can now afford to put their duties as the first family behind them and concentrate on themselves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Obamas have dropped $11.75 million for a house with an initial asking price of $14.85 million. The house is a seven-bedroom property with eight baths. It has a private beachfront, a boathouse, sun terraces and balconies, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Obama's million-dollar property in Martha's Vineyard. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The mansion is located in one of America's posh neighbourhoods, Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, a well-liked summer resort for the affluent. The Obamas frequently visit Martha's Vineyard during their summer vacations, and there have long been reports that they were considering settling there.

A view of the mansion from the lake. Photo credit: Coldwell Banker. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The property has a modern chef's kitchen, a circular dining room, and interior decorations made from natural wood accents. There are also several other seating and entertainment spaces throughout the home.

The kitchen. Photo credit: LandVest Martha's Vineyard. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The master bedroom features high ceilings and glass doors leading outside, while the bathroom uses little space and is tiled white all around.

The dining area. Photo credit: LandVest Martha's Vineyard. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Since the home overlooks a water body, there are several decks and balconies where the family or guests can relax and have a good time.

Entertainment space in the house. Photo credit: LandVest Martha's Vineyard. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The Obamas have made other significant real estate purchases since Barack Obama left office in January 2017, so this won't be the first. The pair previously owned a house in Chicago and paid $8.1 million in May 2017 for a stunning 8,200-square-foot residence in Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump Bought a Mansion for $5 Million In Palm Beach With 128-rooms and Turned it into a Club

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how former US President Donald Trump transformed a $5 million mansion into a club. Donald Trump was quite rich before he was elected to office. But, ten years after purchasing a $5 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida, he converted it into a club.

The house was constructed in 1927 and is situated on 20 acres. Additionally, it features 128 rooms with gold-plated sinks.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh