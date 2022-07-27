54-year-old Portuguese-Ghanaian man, George Ababio Richmond, has wowed netizens online by building a house by himself in Ghana

He disclosed in an interview with Africa Building Hub that he prefers to build a major part of his home himself to prevent builders from charging him a lot of money

Mr Richmond added that the current level of the house's construction cost him about GH¢ 15,000 over a while

54-year-old George Ababio Richmond is a Portuguese-Ghanaian farmer carrying blocks to build his dream home. In an interview with Africa Building Hub on YouTube, he stated that he prefers to carry his own blocks so that contractors will not have to charge him GH¢ 500 for carrying the blocks.

Mr George Ababio Richmond carries his own blocks. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub

Source: UGC

He added that funds for the construction of the building come irregularly because he is a ginger farmer and can only continue with the building project after a harvest. Mr Richmond further disclosed in the interview that he has spent about GH¢ 15,000 to get the house to its current level, including building materials like sand, cement and iron rods.

Watch the interview below.

George Ababio gave a word of advice to people who wanted to build a house in Ghana. He said:

The most important thing is to get the land. When you get 200, 300 cedis, you start [building on it]. By the time you realize, you are in your room.

Mr Richmond said that it had taken him five years to build the 8-bedroom house, which is still yet to be fully completed.

Many netizens have shared their thoughts on Mr Richmond's story. YEN.com.gh samples of the comments below.

Safi B said:

I will really like to see an update in the future

The comenter The comenter added:

A very big house. Hope he gets the means to complete it.

Kofi Aidoo wondered:

Unless he has a large family but 54 years of age, I don't why you're reducing your few years of strength left to build 8 bedrooms house

