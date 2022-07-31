A video of a futuristic-looking church in Accra has gone viral, and it has left folks in awe, with many wondering if it is indeed in Ghana

The church looked very beautiful with its shiny purple glass exterior and sophisticated compound decorated with luxurious street lanterns

The video was taken at a dedication ceremony of the church named Prayer Palace, and folks reacted to the footage, dropping interesting opinions on the glamorous building

A beautiful futuristic church has left many in awe after a video of the glamorous edifice surfaced on social media. The Prayer Palace, which is located at Spintex, is a thing of luxury.

The eye-catching sophisticated look of the building had folks talking as they wondered if the building was indeed in Ghana.

Photo: Prayer Palace Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The structure was made of a pretty purple glass which gleamed in the hot sun, leaving a glow that stunned passersby. The footage was taken at the dedication ceremony of the church that took place over the weekend.

The auditorium was filled to the brim as believers came in their numbers to partake in the dedication service. A large majority of members were dressed in celebratory all-white attire and had smiles on their faces as they sat in the luxurious House of God.

The video stirred divided opinions amongst netizens as some felt the building was unnecessarily extravagant, whiles others admired it and commended the church's leadership.

Ghanaians React To Futuristic Church Building At Spintex

de_surviva was in love with the building:

Beautiful

himark_gh also reacted:

Whaaaaaaaatttttttt❤️

nyameba_posh also wrote:

Who's church is this. Its beautiful though hope d undiluted word will be preached as well.

_numberzofficial also said:

I thought they are done with the cathedral

romeoedwards also expressed disdain for the extravagance of the building:

Meanwhile some are exploring space and innovating new medical feilds

