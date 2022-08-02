Many have taken to social media to react to a video showing a beautiful community that is connected by a swimming pool

The video that was shared on Twitter showed the bright blue pool dividing the community made up of beautiful mansions on either side

While some marvelled at the beautiful architecture, others have expressed reservations about sharing the same pool with others

A viral video on Twitter that was shared by @InterestingsAsF showed a large narrow swimming pool that split a beautiful community into two. The interesting thing about the pool is that all community members shared it without personal demarcations.

A community that shares one swimming pool. Photo credit: @InterestingsAsF

YEN.com.gh tried to get more information about the community and pool, but not much was found. Rather, the same information has been circulating on other platforms like Reddit, 9gag and Imgur, among others.

Watch the video below.

The video attracted a lot of comments from netizens who expressed mixed reactions. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

@Caipan0 asked:

Am I the only one who dislikes this idea?

@Jharperj1 said:

No where to walk your dog

@Rodel_the_Great opined:

Imagine being a teen sneaking out to hang with your friends and having to swim away from your house like really quietly

@xXkianXx_theif said:

Reminds of Venice ,I believe that’s the town where you have to go on a boat to travel for like groceries n stuff

@talionis_l wondered aloud:

what a spectacular and absurd waste of water

There are many similar places like this in the world. The Baodun Lake Hushan Hot Spring Resort in China is one such place. It has a long narrow pool that links the yards of its several villas, making the family-friendly resort unique.

Watch the video below.

