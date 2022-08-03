There are several buildings in Africa with unique architectural designs which can rival some of the best from other parts of the world

While the Egyptian pyramids are well recognized worldwide, little is known about the architecture of Africa

The Kasubi Tombs in Uganda and the Lideta Market in Ethiopia are some of Africa's most beautiful architectural buildings that have gone unknown

Several architectural buildings in Africa have not been documented well enough to showcase the true beauty of the continent. YEN.com.gh highlights these unique architectural buildings and where they can be found in Africa.

Kasubi Tombs, Uganda

Kasubi Royal Tombs. Photo credit: The Observer

The Kasubi Tombs are the royal tombs of the Buganda Kingdom located in Kampala, Uganda. They are situated on hectares of agricultural land known as the Royal Complex. Most of the tombs' components were wood and other organic materials. The inside of the tombs is modelled after a holy forest, and the top is crowned with 52 rings, one for each of the 52 Buganda clans.

Lideta Market, Ethiopia

Lideta Market, Ethiopia. Photo credit: Gonzalo Guajardo

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Vilalta Studio used lightweight concrete to construct a shopping centre with a modern entrance. The building employs a well-thought-out design that allows for ventilation and natural light.

Furthermore, the building's white exterior is decorated with a cut-out pattern that resembles a traditional Ethiopian textile.

Hikma Complex, Niger

Hikma Complex. Photo credit: James Wan_g

Two architects worked together to renovate a former Hausa mosque that had fallen into disrepair and added a communal area and library.

Most of the building's components, which are compressed-earth bricks, were acquired within 5 km (3 miles) of the project site in the village of Dandaji.

Maropeng Visitors' Centre, South Africa

Maropeng Visitors' Centre. Photo credit: Olga Ernst

Maropeng, also known as the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, is a cutting-edge visitors' centre created to assist tourists in learning about the early evolution of contemporary humans. Two South African companies created this landmark building.

The structure has a design that seems completely in harmony with nature; it resembles a burial mound rising from the ground.

