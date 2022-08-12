Magnificent Houses Of Retired Black Stars Players Like Sammy Kuffuor And Others That Show How They Are Coping
- Football is one of the careers with the shortest lifespans, which can make it difficult for people to cope after their footballing career ends
- That is not the case for some retired Black Stars players; they have gone ahead to build huge mansions for themselves where they live comfortably
- Football players are usually paid well to compensate for their short career since they would be out of a job for a long time
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Some retired Black Stars players have won both on and off the pitch. Apart from having a successful career, they are now doing well for themselves by building comfortable houses where they live with their loved ones. YEN.com.gh shows mansions of ex-players of the Ghana national team who do not have a care in the world.
Stephen Appiah's Beautiful Mansion
Stephen Appiah captained the Ghana football team in Germany at the 2006 World Cup. He was also part of the U-17 Ghana team that won the 1995 FIFA World Cup.
Stephen Appiah earned a lot of money throughout his football career, and as a result, he has a lot of expensive possessions like homes and cars.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Samuel Osei Kuffuor's Stunning House
Sammy Kuffuor is a retired Black Stars player and a legend at FC Bayern Munich. He has a lavish home and boasts of several vehicles.
Odartey Lamptey's Beautiful East Legon Residence
One of Ghana's most celebrated football icons, Odartey Lamptey, was in the news lately concerning a brawl with his ex-wife over his East Legon residence. The couple took the matter to court, and an Accra High Court gave the former Black Stars forward full custody of his East Legon home.
Magnificent Mansions Of Underground Artistes In Ghana Like Okese 1 And Others Which Show They Are Doing Well
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about underground artistes with spectacular mansions in Ghana. After spending a long time as an "underground" musician, it can be difficult for musicians to achieve success.
Yet, certain underground artists, such as Okese 1 and others, don't appear to have difficulty becoming successful in life. This is because of their ability to purchase luxurious homes.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh