Football is one of the careers with the shortest lifespans, which can make it difficult for people to cope after their footballing career ends

That is not the case for some retired Black Stars players; they have gone ahead to build huge mansions for themselves where they live comfortably

Football players are usually paid well to compensate for their short career since they would be out of a job for a long time

Some retired Black Stars players have won both on and off the pitch. Apart from having a successful career, they are now doing well for themselves by building comfortable houses where they live with their loved ones. YEN.com.gh shows mansions of ex-players of the Ghana national team who do not have a care in the world.

Stephen Appiah's Beautiful Mansion

Stephen Appiah poses in front of his mansion. Photo credit: pemtvonline

Source: UGC

Stephen Appiah captained the Ghana football team in Germany at the 2006 World Cup. He was also part of the U-17 Ghana team that won the 1995 FIFA World Cup.

Stephen Appiah earned a lot of money throughout his football career, and as a result, he has a lot of expensive possessions like homes and cars.

Samuel Osei Kuffuor's Stunning House

Sammy Kuffuor enjoys himself on his couch. Photo credit: FC Bayern Legends

Source: Facebook

Sammy Kuffuor is a retired Black Stars player and a legend at FC Bayern Munich. He has a lavish home and boasts of several vehicles.

Sammy Kuffuor takes a ride in his exotic car infront of his house. Photo credit: FC Bayern Legends

Source: Facebook

Odartey Lamptey's Beautiful East Legon Residence

Odartey Lamptey's house in East Legon. Photo credit: Pulse Ghana

Source: UGC

One of Ghana's most celebrated football icons, Odartey Lamptey, was in the news lately concerning a brawl with his ex-wife over his East Legon residence. The couple took the matter to court, and an Accra High Court gave the former Black Stars forward full custody of his East Legon home.

