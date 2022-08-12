One of the most difficult things to do is to succeed in the music industry after being an "underground" artiste for a very long time

Some underground artistes like Okese 1 and others do not seem to have a hard time making it big in life because of their ability to acquire plush houses

Their story would motivate others who want to ply the route of starting small but making huge in the foreseeable future

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghana has thousands of musicians who all want to make it to the top. As a result, many good singers go undiscovered, and their dreams of becoming famous and prosperous are dashed. However, that is not the case for some "underground artistes" who have already started making it big by showcasing their gorgeous mansions for all to see. YEN.com.gh shows them below.

Okese 1 Shows Off His Beautiful House

Okese 1 flexes his muscle. Photo credit: Kwame Tony

Source: UGC

Okese 1 is a young upcoming musician and businessman who works closely with established musicians Criss Waddle and Medikal. He supposedly has a $1 million mansion in Kumasi. Okese 1 shows off his beautiful home in an interview with Ivibe Africa on YouTube.

Watch a video of his stunning mansion below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The residence has seven bedrooms, a studio, a pool with his name inscribed, and a private theatre. He enjoys flaunting his opulent lifestyle on his Instagram account.

Gambo's Magnificent Mansion

Ghanaian trap rapper Gambo. Photo credit: @yo_figg

Source: UGC

Gambo Bashir is a trap rapper, singer and businessman. He was the first Ghanaian artist to be included among the top 5 rising African Acts in Spark Magazine with his song "Aye Aye," which features Fortune Dane and Legacy.

In an interview with Zionfelix TV on YouTube, the young musician claimed that he was worth $1.7 million.

Check out his mansion below.

Oseikrom Sikanii's House

Oseikrom Sikanii poses with his exotic vehicles. Photo credit: oseikromsikanii_1

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian rapper and self-described wealthy man Oseikrom Sikanii has met with well-known Ghanaian musicians and celebrities due to his skill as a rapper. Oseikrom Sikanii has a house in Kumasi where he stays with his dad. The rapper occasionally shoots music videos at the residence. Below is a video of his house.

4 Ghanaian Celebrities with Magnificent Houses in Ghana

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the magnificent mansions of four celebrities in Ghana. Many celebrities in Ghana are wealthy and own homes across the nation and other parts of the world. They occasionally allow internet users to glimpse inside their private life and the homes they possess.

Several internet users are thrilled and inspired to work hard when they see their favourite celebrities succeeding in life.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh