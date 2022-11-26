Osei Kwame Despite and other East Legon Executive Fitness Club members watched the Ghana vs Portugal match together

A video of Despite joyously celebrating the Dede Ayew equalizer has popped up, and it has sparked reactions

Peeps who saw the video were awed by the sheer number of wealthy folks sitting in one room

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, was one of the happy Ghanaians when Andre Dede Ayew scored Ghana's equalizer in their Group H match against Portugal.

Osei Kwame Despite Celebrating Dede Ayew's Goal Vs Portugal Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video, the wealthy businessman was seen celebrating and doing the sign of the cross after Dede smashed the ball at the back of the net.

With him were other wealthy members of the exclusive East Legon Executive Fitness Club, a fitness club reserved for only the affluent. Ernest Ofori Sarpong was one of the notable members watching the game with Despite.

A large buffet was made available while the wealthy men watched the football game. Ghana's first match against Portugal in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup match was an exciting one filled with drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Aside Despite and his affluent friends, the average Ghanaian was high on emotions as well as they threw their weight behind the Black Stars. Even though they lost the game by three goals to two, many felt the Stars did well.

Netizens React To Despite And Friends Watching The Match

machine said:

every little opportunity my millionaires dey enjoy. who told you sika mp3 dede

Mohammed Yakub also commented:

the economy of Ghana grouped at one place

n.ab also wrote:

Lmao Despite’s kiss

mimimohd225 also said:

Money sweet ooo.l can imagine their cars park outside classic nkoaa

peddypuddles

Oh dada Kwame make you invite me to watch the next match

Lil Win Cries In Video After Ghana Versus Portugal Match, Blames Otto Addo For Loss

In other news, Celebrated Kumawood actor and comedian has released a video reacting to the recently played game between Ghana and Portugal.

In the video, Lil Win blamed Otto Addo for Ghana's 3-2 loss to Portugal in their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The video has sparked reactions among his fans, as some tell him that the video was unnecessary since the Black Stars played well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh