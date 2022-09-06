Many Ghanaian celebrities are quick to acquire houses after being in the spotlight for some time and making huge cash

Some popular Ghanaian celebrities, however, still live in rented houses upon all the money that they make

There is no shame in renting a place, especially in a country like Ghana, where the prices of properties are bloated and also quoted in dollars

One of the quickest ways to buy or build a house in Ghana is to be a celebrity. Yet, some Ghanaian celebrities have not made the big breakthrough in acquiring their own homes. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions celebrities in the country who still have landlords.

King Promise

In an interview, King Promise was asked by media personality Delay about his plans to buy or construct a house in the near future, but King Promise was caught fumbling. The artiste reportedly resides in a rented apartment and claims he is building a mansion that will astound everyone. Watch the interview below.

Amerado

In a feud between Obibibini and Amerado, Obibini revealed in an interview that Amerado had no right to insult him because Amerado still lives in a rented house. In contrast, Obinini has been able to acquire a house through his rap music. However, Amerado is yet to debunk the claims that he lives in a rented apartment.

Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and social commentator Akuapem Poloo has publicly revealed that she moved to Kasoa from Dzorwulu because her American lover refused to sponsor her and couldn't pay the $1,000 rent in Dzorwulu. During her interview with Delay, she said:

Accra is too overpriced. Over the course of two years, I rented a 2-bedroom at Dzorwulu for $1,000 per month. It wasn't anything I had to pay for. My sponsor was an American white man in his mid-fifties. He never saw me in person, but we frequently FaceTimed and had a video Chat on WhatsApp after we met on Facebook. We are no longer a unit (and as a result, the money ceased to arrive).

Watch her interview with Delay below.

Pamela Odame

Popular Ghanaian Instagram model and actress Pamela Odame has refuted claims that Bishop Daniel Obinim had constructed a home for her. She stated that she is only a renter at one of Obinim's Accra homes and that, contrary to popular belief, the man of God did not build a home for her.

Kuami Eugene And Other Under 25-Year-Old Ghanaian Celebrities Who Have Built Mansions In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about three Ghanaian celebs under the age of 25 years who have built mansions in Ghana. After a while in the spotlight, Ghanaian superstars earn enough money to acquire opulent mansions and estates.

Many Ghanaian superstars began their careers at an early age and were able to purchase or construct homes before they turned 25. However, most individuals in Ghana can only expect to accumulate enough money throughout their working years to purchase a home after they retire.

Source: YEN.com.gh