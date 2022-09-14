The "My All" hitmaker, Mariah Carey, has decided to part ways with her massive Atlanta property for an incredible sum of $6.5 million

The mansion sits on 4 acres of land and has ultramodern facilities such as a tennis court, swimming pool and a recording studio

The American singer is not in a rush to sell as she waits to receive offers from serious buyers who are interested in the property

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mariah Carey is ready to sell her gorgeous mansion in Atlanta to the right buyer and has put an enormous price tag on the property. The property's 12,575 square feet of living area has nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms.

An aerial view of Mariah Carey's Atlanta property. Photo credit: Jon-Michael Sullivan

Source: UGC

Some features of the house include a custom kitchen with a giant marble countertop island, home theatre, gym room, recording studio, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

The property has a gym room. Photo credit: Jon-Michael Sullivan

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mariah Carey was absent when her Atlanta house was broken into in July. A month later, the three culprits were apprehended and detained in Miami in connection with a crime spree. Many have speculated that it could have contributed to why the singer is selling the home, but a reporter for the Wall Street Journal debunked the claim.

The mansion has a pool and pool house. Photo credit: Jon-Michael Sullivan

Source: UGC

The reporter, Bradley Hope, told the Wall Street Journal that Mariah Carey wants to return to her roots in New York, but her band is from the Atlanta region and lived there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley said the home's July break-in wasn't a factor in her selling choice.

A look inside one of the bathrooms. Photo credit: Jon-Michael Sullivan

Source: UGC

The Wall Street Journal claims that Mariah Carey paid $5.65 million for the house in November 2021. The house hits the market once again under one year of ownership.

Justin Bieber, Hugh Jackman and Other Celebrities Who Have Sold or are Selling Their Homes Since 2021

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrities who have sold their homes since 2021. Celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Justin Bieber have the financial resources to purchase as many opulent residences as they like.

It is somewhat shocking to find that such famous people occasionally list their homes for sale, but they can have good reasons for doing so. It is rather typical for renowned people to sell their homes to other famous people, possibly due to the exorbitant price tags placed on such mansions.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh