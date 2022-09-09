It is a common occurrence to see kings and queens live in castles, but not ordinary citizens who have no link to royalty

However, some celebrities own magnificent mansions, which many have described as castles because of how gigantic they look

The mansions of the celebrities boast several rooms sitting on hundreds of acres with impressive state-of-the-art facilities

Some celebrities put up mansions that they feel befit their status. For example, they may go all out to build gigantic mansions that would be the talk of the town for a long time. In this story, YEN.com.gh writes about celebrities who built mansions that many regarded as castles.

Will Smith's Calabasas "Castle"

Will Smith's Calabasas Estate. Photo credit: Google Earth

Source: UGC

The Calabasas Estate in Hawaii is Will Smith's most impressive home yet. The vast 25,000-square-foot mansion is valued at $42 million and has nine bedrooms, a home theatre, an eight-car garage, and an outdoor pool. The Smiths bought the land in 2003 and started building their opulent property the same year, but it took Will and Jada seven years to finish the job.

Tyler Perry's "Castle" in Atlanta

Tyler Perry's $100 million mansion. Photo credit: @BlancoTarantino

Source: Twitter

Tyler Perry, the creator of the film Madea, has astonished both Americans and foreigners with his lavish property in Atlantia, Georgia. The home has 8 bedrooms and 12 baths and is on 2,100 acres. It is priced at more than $100 million. The mansion is situated in the woods, away from the prying eyes of the general public and appears as a massive castle.

Dr Kwabena Adjei's "Castle" In A Forest

Dr Kwabena Adjei's "castle" in a forest. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Ghanaian billionaire Dr Kwabena Adjei is a business mogul who revealed in an interview that he transformed the Bronyiama family house he inherited from his forefathers into a castle in honour of his extended family. He added that his nuclear family does not own the house but is only for the use of the extended family.

