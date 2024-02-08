A video of a young Ghanaian lady speaking about her marriage to a white husband is trending online

The young lady addressed some misconceptions people have about her marriage

She also opened up about living as an interracial couple and what she expects from her partner

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir after she opened up about her marriage to her white husband, popularly known as obroni in Ghanaian parlance.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @akosuaamponsah, who was seated in a car with her husband, stated that as an interracial couple, many people have the view that she married him in order to secure legal residency abroad.

Ghanaian lady opens on misconception about her marriage

She added that even people think her husband pays all the bills and spends lavishly on her.

The Ghanaian lady further shared some light about living with her husband as an interracial couple and what she expects from him.

The 1-minute 37-second video, which highlighted the gross misconceptions about interracial couples, had raked in over 200 likes and nine comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section wanted to find out how they came to know each other.

Piesie Kaakyire Hemaa asked:

How did you two meet

parker indicated:

The first line is true, come on

Dorcas Ama stated:

Garrett

