Controversial celebrity couple Jada and Will Smith are one of the wealthiest celebrity couples who jump from one glamorous mansion to the other

The various mansions where they have lived cost millions of dollars and have state-of-the-art facilities befitting of the couple

The millions of dollars that the couple make is enough to fund their luxurious lifestyle and pay for as many houses as they want

Jada and Will Smith have been together for 27 years and accomplished much individually and as a team. As Jada celebrates her birthday on September 18 (51 years) and Will Smith on September 25 (54 years), YEN.com.gh highlights all the magnificent mansions where the couple have lived over the years.

$11.3 Million Mansion in Hidden Hills, California (2021)

Jada and Will Smith's $11.3 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. Photo credit: CRISNET

The Smiths bought an $11.3 million Hidden Hills property with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths in September 2021. The 1,19-acre mansion has a soundproof movie theatre, a wet bar in the gaming room, and a refrigerated wine cellar.

$937,500 Mansion in Pennsylvania (1997)

Jada and Will Smith's $937,500 mansion in Pennsylvania. Photo credit: lovePROPERTY

Will and Jada Smith bought their first home together in 1997 when they were married. They bought the house for $937,500. The property was an 8,000-square-foot house in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

$3.4 Million Mansion, Hidden Hills, California (2003)

Will and Jada spent $3.4 million on a five-bedroom, six-bathroom property in Hidden Hills, California, in 2003. Jaden, the couple's kid, has lived there since 2017, and he is just one of the famous people that call the city home. Other celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Drake are Hidden Hills homeowners.

$13.5 Million Hawaii Mansion (2009)

Jada and Will Smith's $13.5 million Hawaii mansion. Photo credit: Hawaii Life

The Smiths bought a beach property on the Hawaiian island of Kauai for $14.5 million. The three-bedroom mansion sat on seven acres and had a hot tub, a pool, and solar heating facilities. Unfortunately, the couple didn't keep the house for very long; less than two years later, they put it back on the market and sold it for $20 million in 2011.

$42 Million Mansion, Calabasas, California (2010)

Jada and Will Smith's $42 million property. Photo credit: Architectural Digest

The largest (and most costly) home in Will and Jada Smith's real estate portfolio is a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas that sits on 150 acres. The construction of this magnificent home lasted seven years, from 2003 to 2010, and was completed in 2010. It has nine bedrooms, an eight-car garage, a private recording studio, and a movie theatre.

