Ghanaian millionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar has dropped an eye-catching video of himself arriving in his grand Bel-Air mansion

Cheddar looked glamorous in a fashionable outfit as he arrived with his entourage at the luxurious building

The rich young man's flamboyance was one to die for, and it pleased many of his TikTok followers as they rained praises on him

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar, is known for his exuberant and flamboyant lifestyle.

In an eye-catching video he shared on his TikTok page, Cheddar visited his expensive $7million Bel-Air mansion.

Cheddar arriving at his residence Source: iamfreedomofficial on TikTok

He arrived at the luxurious residence in grand style as he sat on a camel while his entourage accompanied him. The young businessman, who likes to refer to himself as The Prince of Africa, dressed like royalty as he had expensive-looking robes wrapped around him.

A Lamborghini, which he bought from famous footballer Christian Ronaldo, was also parked outside the mansion. Cheddar previously granted an interview about the grand home, and it was mentioned that the edifice was located in an exclusive gated community in the heart of Bel-Air Crest.

The interior of the building showed Cheddar had great taste as it was furnished with the most luxurious decor money could buy.

The video wowed many of Cheddar's followers as they admired his flamboyant lifestyle.

Fans Fawn Over Cheddar

candyhighness said:

how people are u empowering with ur knowledge please impact ur riches in the youth and people who look up to u thank u

GAPautoparts also wrote:

Fuse it inn as the independent candidate for korley klortey and flagstaff. Youths will cast it innFreedom movement

ChairmanLennon also commented:

I felt deferent when I took the picture with you at the Emy Awards thanks Boss

