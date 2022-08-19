Ghanaian Architecture Students And Their Beautiful Architectural Designs That Will Transform Ghana When Built
- The Ghana educational system strives to produce graduates who will be an answer to the looming problem that plagues the country
- Some Ghanaian architecture students, both at home and abroad, have designed beautiful architectural drawings that will solve some of Ghana's pressing challenges
- It is the hope that the efforts of such brilliant students are not wasted but that the government will materialize their dreams
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Ghana has produced amazing architects like David Adjaye, who has designed famous buildings around the world. Not many student architects are as lucky as David Adjaye to have their exceptional designs come to reality. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some Ghanaian student architects who designed beautiful projects for Ghana.
Andrew Kofi Anto Designs International Airport For Cape Coast
In 2021, a final year student at Central University College, Andrew Kofi Anto, created designs for a prospective international airport in Cape Coast that generated a lot of online responses. The work of the architecture student includes a parking lot, a passenger terminal, and a traffic control tower.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
It is reported that Andrews already owns a business that engages in building, interior design, architectural consultancy, and architectural visualization.
Stephen Kyei-Frimpong Designs Railway Station For Accra
Stephen Kyei-Frimpong was a Ghanaian student based in Poland who designed a beautiful railway station for Accra for easy commute.
According to Stephen's YouTube channel, the train station's lobby will include, among other things, an exchange counter, an information desk, two boarding ticket outlets, a staff bathroom, and a storage room.
Philip Aboah, Eileen Asare & Francis Aggor Design Students' Hostel
Authorities rarely consider student initiatives when making decisions. However, they made an exception for one. During a design competition, three former students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) worked together to design a students' hostel.
They won the competition, and the authorities built their design project on the school's campus. It goes to show that perseverance does pay off.
Abdul Azeez Unveils Beautiful Design Of Library For Takoradi
Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu, a student from Ghana, dazzled Facebook users with his stunning renderings of an ultramodern library for Takoradi. He said that the architectural plan was his final thesis.
Abdul claims that the modern architectural designs were built using traditional methods to create a perfect fusion of the old and new, making them classic.
Meet Professor John Owusu Addo: The 94-Year-Old Architect Who Designed KNUST's Unity Hall and Other Buildings
In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a 94-year-old architect who designed many buildings in Ghana. For example, unity Hall's famed twin towers at KNUST were designed by Prof. John Owusu, one of Ghana's most renowned architects.
The 94-year-old architect contributed to other projects, including the Cedi House and the Accra International Conference Center. He has had a very fulfilling professional life and deserves to be commended for all the excellent things he has accomplished for the nation.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh