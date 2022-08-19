The Ghana educational system strives to produce graduates who will be an answer to the looming problem that plagues the country

Some Ghanaian architecture students, both at home and abroad, have designed beautiful architectural drawings that will solve some of Ghana's pressing challenges

It is the hope that the efforts of such brilliant students are not wasted but that the government will materialize their dreams

Ghana has produced amazing architects like David Adjaye, who has designed famous buildings around the world. Not many student architects are as lucky as David Adjaye to have their exceptional designs come to reality. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions some Ghanaian student architects who designed beautiful projects for Ghana.

Andrew Kofi Anto Designs International Airport For Cape Coast

Kofi designs an international airport for Cape Coast. Photo credit: Cape Coast Oguaa

In 2021, a final year student at Central University College, Andrew Kofi Anto, created designs for a prospective international airport in Cape Coast that generated a lot of online responses. The work of the architecture student includes a parking lot, a passenger terminal, and a traffic control tower.

Kofi and his beautiful creation of an airport in Cape Coast. Photo credit: Cape Coast Oguaa

It is reported that Andrews already owns a business that engages in building, interior design, architectural consultancy, and architectural visualization.

Stephen Kyei-Frimpong Designs Railway Station For Accra

Stephen Kyei-Frimpong was a Ghanaian student based in Poland who designed a beautiful railway station for Accra for easy commute.

A design of the railway station for Accra. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

According to Stephen's YouTube channel, the train station's lobby will include, among other things, an exchange counter, an information desk, two boarding ticket outlets, a staff bathroom, and a storage room.

Stephen poses with his designs. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

Philip Aboah, Eileen Asare & Francis Aggor Design Students' Hostel

A design rendering of the students' hostel. Photo credit: ArchPosé

Authorities rarely consider student initiatives when making decisions. However, they made an exception for one. During a design competition, three former students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) worked together to design a students' hostel.

The students' hostel was built on the school's campus. Photo credit: ArchPosé

They won the competition, and the authorities built their design project on the school's campus. It goes to show that perseverance does pay off.

Abdul Azeez Unveils Beautiful Design Of Library For Takoradi

Abdul Azeez designs a beautiful library for Takoradi. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu, a student from Ghana, dazzled Facebook users with his stunning renderings of an ultramodern library for Takoradi. He said that the architectural plan was his final thesis.

Abdul poses with his stunning design. Photo credit: Abdul Azeez Tanko Nuhu

Abdul claims that the modern architectural designs were built using traditional methods to create a perfect fusion of the old and new, making them classic.

