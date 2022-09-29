It is not enough for people to only look out for the number of rooms an apartment has before deciding whether to rent it

There are some things they can do which would determine whether they would enjoy their stay in their new apartments

It is important to create a checklist and ensure that one's ideal home matches up to about 80% of the things on the list

Landing the perfect apartment does not have to be a problem. People can make some intelligent moves before settling on an apartment. YEN.com.gh mentions some tips people should consider before splurging on an apartment where they would stay for one or two years.

Research Neighborhoods

The right neighbourhood is a critical factor to consider when renting. When making your final choice, consider the following factors: closeness to your place of employment, schools, shopping malls, motorways, gyms, your friends and family, and areas that are crucial to your lifestyle.

Find Out What Is Included And What Is Not In The Apartment

Some apartments are fully furnished whiles others are not. Decide which appliances are essential in the apartment and which can be compromised if the apartment meets most of your demands. For example, find out if you are ready to forgo some amenities like air conditioning or a dishwasher if the property is in a good location closer to your workplace.

Make Sure The Apartment Meets Your Needs

Find out if the property meets your needs. For instance, ask yourself if it has enough rooms to accommodate your family size. If you have a pet, ask if it is allowed there. Also, ask about adequate parking and easy access to major roadways. Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Mamavi Agbeko, a resident at Haatso, said:

I chose to rent this two-bedroom apartment in Haatso because it is very close to my children's schools. They can just walk home without any problems when they close.

Find Out About All Final Costs And Major Responsibilities

Find out what else are you expected to pay aside from rent, how much, and how often? Other questions are what the security deposit should entail and when all payments are due. Other than financial obligations, find significant commitments, such as how much notice you have to give should you not renew your lease.

