A lot of people are entering into the content creation business because of how lucrative the industry is

Some popular Ghanaian content creators like Wode Maya and others have been able to buy or build magnificent mansions after being in the industry for some years

The houses acquired by Ghana's famous content creators are proof that people can do well in life irrespective of the business they engage in

Fewer people want to be lawyers and doctors than twenty years ago. The new career trend is content creation, a very lucrative business. It is evident by the vast houses acquired by some Ghanaian creatives. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

Ghanaian content creators who have acquired massive homes. Photo credit: Ghana Celebrities, Wode Maya and Ghflamez.com

Wode Maya

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, broke the internet when he unveiled his mansion on his YouTube channel. It is reported that the five-bedroom mansion cost one million dollars. It has five bedrooms, one kitchen, and six bathrooms. In addition, the house has a studio that Wode Maya says has been set up where content producers can edit their videos. The mansion also boasts a swimming pool. Watch the video below.

Zion Felix

Popular media personality Zion Felix has achieved success for himself through strenuous effort. First, he held a housewarming celebration to showcase his home, which included a studio. Now, Zion Felix has a four-bedroom house, two vehicles, and a studio. He disclosed that he spent more than GH₵100,000 building the studio and GH₵400,000 building the mansion. Watch a video of the housewarming celebration below.

Kofi Adomah

Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adomah, has done well for himself as a media broadcast journalist and content creator. He is noted for having controversial interviews with famous figures and average citizens alike. Kofi Adomah's wife, Miracle Adomah, shared a video on TikTok, which showed her dancing happily in front of the house they had acquired together. The footage showed Miracle Adomah wearing white and dancing in the vast compound of the house with a car parked in front of the home. Watch the video below.

